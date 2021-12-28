Floy H. ParkerJanuary 27, 1938 - December 25, 2021Floy Lou Honeycutt Parker, 83, of Newton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Brian Center in Lincolnton.Born Jan. 27, 1938, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late J.B. Honeycutt and Ocella Cook Honeycutt.She was a charter member of Providence Road Baptist Church in Maiden. She was secretary and treasurer for over 40 years at Freedom Baptist Church in Newton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Parker; sons, Gregory Parker and Allen Parker; daughter-in-law, Nancy Parker; brother, Carroll Honeycutt; sister, Diana Cline; brothers-in-law, Jim Fulbright and Powell Parker; and nephew, Michael ClineThose left to cherish her memory are her son, Steve Parker and wife, Anne Whisnant Parker, of Granite Falls; daughter-in-law, Sandra Parker; grandsons, David Parker and wife, Kelli, Wesley Parker and wife, Dawn, Dillon Parker and wife, Daisy, Bradley Parker;granddaughters, Jennifer Hamrick and husband, Warren, Michelle Shook and husband, Jeffrey, Lindsay Parker; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Judy Honeycutt, Novella Fulbright, Sue Parker; and brother-in-law, Raymond Cline.The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 12 p.m., at Providence Road Baptist Church in Maiden, with Pastor Charles Worley officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.The family requires masks to be worn inside during the funeral and receiving of friends.Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton