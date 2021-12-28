Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Floy H. Parker
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
1101 East Maiden Road
Maiden, NC
Floy H. Parker

January 27, 1938 - December 25, 2021

Floy Lou Honeycutt Parker, 83, of Newton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Brian Center in Lincolnton.

Born Jan. 27, 1938, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late J.B. Honeycutt and Ocella Cook Honeycutt.

She was a charter member of Providence Road Baptist Church in Maiden. She was secretary and treasurer for over 40 years at Freedom Baptist Church in Newton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Parker; sons, Gregory Parker and Allen Parker; daughter-in-law, Nancy Parker; brother, Carroll Honeycutt; sister, Diana Cline; brothers-in-law, Jim Fulbright and Powell Parker; and nephew, Michael Cline

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Steve Parker and wife, Anne Whisnant Parker, of Granite Falls; daughter-in-law, Sandra Parker; grandsons, David Parker and wife, Kelli, Wesley Parker and wife, Dawn, Dillon Parker and wife, Daisy, Bradley Parker;

granddaughters, Jennifer Hamrick and husband, Warren, Michelle Shook and husband, Jeffrey, Lindsay Parker; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Judy Honeycutt, Novella Fulbright, Sue Parker; and brother-in-law, Raymond Cline.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 12 p.m., at Providence Road Baptist Church in Maiden, with Pastor Charles Worley officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

The family requires masks to be worn inside during the funeral and receiving of friends.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
11:15a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Providence Road Baptist Church
Maiden, NC
Dec
29
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Providence Road Baptist Church
Maiden, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
William Neal Widener Jr
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results