Ford BlackJune 13, 1937 - April 17, 2022Ford Lee Black, 84, of Catawba, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.He was born June 13, 1937, in Catawba County, to the late George William Black and Zora Davis Black. Ford was a lifelong member of Pisgah United Methodist Church in Catawba, a charter member of Balls Creek Optimist Club and a U.S. Army National Guard veteran. He retired as a dye house supervisor from Ridgeview Hosiery Mill after 40 years of service, following retirement Ford was employed with Maiden Elementary School, where he served as custodian for 15 years.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Worth Black, Fay Black, Page Black and Gerald Black.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 60 years, Janice Campbell Black of the home; sons, Lee Black and wife, Pamela, of Claremont, Todd Black and wife, Leslie, of Catawba, Kelly Black and wife, Shannon, of Ham Lake, Minn.; sister, Juanita Sherrill of Catawba; sister-in-law, Jean Black of Catawba; grandchildren, Justin Black, Jaclyn Black, Jared Black, Jordan Black, Tyler Black, Kendyl Black, and Madison Black; great-grandchildren, Walker Black, Bowen Black, Kane Cox, Harper Cox, and Charlotte Black; and many nieces and nephews.A service to celebrate Ford's life will be held Wednesday, April 20, at 4 p.m., at Pisgah United Methodist Church in Catawba. The Rev. David Hawkins will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers are Tyler Black, Jordan Black, Justin Black, Jared Black, Kevin Black, and Edsel Black.Memorials may be made to Balls Creek Optimist Club, 4641 S. Olivers Cross Rd., Maiden, NC 28650 or to Pisgah United Methodist Church, 4950 Little Mountain Rd., Catawba, NC 28609.