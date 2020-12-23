Frances B. BumgarnerMarch 27, 1928 - December 21, 2020Frances B. Bumgarner, 92, of Hickory, passed away peacefully at home Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.Born March 27, 1928, in Caldwell County, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Gladys Barker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, John E. Bumgarner, who passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.Frances retired from Custom Craft Furniture after 30 years as the assistant to the manager. Frances was one who never met a stranger. She always had a wonderful smile and was excited to strike up a conversation with anyone to find out more about them. Before you turned around she knew their name, where they lived, how many children they had and what they did for a living.Her favorite hobby was knitting and you could always count on her to treat you to a new set of hand-knit dishrags. A true creative seamstress who had sewn and knitted a collection of beautiful sweaters and holiday stockings for her family, Frances would never let you forget that Friday was her day at the beauty shop. She loved and looked forward to the weekly ritual, socializing while getting her hair fixed by Betty, her beautician of over 50 years. Whether sharing stories with a new acquaintance or spending time at the beauty shop she loved to share stories and pictures of her grandchildren.She is survived by her daughter, Connie Lutz (John) of Newton; son, Eddie Lingerfelt (Barbara) of Loris, S.C.; stepson, Steve Bumgarner (Jane) of Newton; stepdaughter, Lorie Early (Dennis) of Statesville; grandchildren, Salem Shannon (Justin) of Newton, Meredith Lombardi (Nick) of Hickory, Stacy Kelly (Micah) of Charlotte, Shay Lingerfelt (Heather) of Fort Mill, S.C., Seth Lingerfelt of Rhodhiss, Jason Calloway of Hudson, Sally Kimel-Sheppard of Athens, Ga., and Andrew Bumgarner (Bobbie) of Zurich, Switzerland; and great-grandchildren, Brooke, Asher, Lola and Neela.A private family graveside service will be held at Catawba Memorial Park.The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the care she was given by the loving staff at I Care, Tammy, Kathy, Tonya and Florencia. Carolina Caring was truly a blessing with their support and compassion given to her.In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make memorials to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.