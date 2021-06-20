Frances Christenbury ButlerAugust 16, 1948 - June 14, 2021Frances Christenbury Butler, 72, of Conover passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at Frye Regional Medical Center. She was born Aug. 16, 1948, in Mecklenburg County, to the late William and Annie Barnette Christenbury. Frances was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church in Claremont and retired from Carolina Glove in Newton after 40+ years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Marshall Butler.Those left to cherish her memory are her 9 year old rescue pup, Buzz; son, Brandon Butler Sr. and wife, Jenny, of Newton; daughter, Elaine Butler of Salisbury; grandsons, Brandon Butler II of Newton and Nathaniel Butler of Newton; brother, Jimmy Christenbury and wife, Sandy, of Oxford; and sister, Edith Pope and husband, Dewey, of Newton.A service to celebrate Frances' life will be held Tuesday, June 22, at 1 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy 16, in Newton. The Rev. David Daly will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Claremont.The family will receive friends Monday, June 21, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service.Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603.