Frances Wilfong Cox passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021.
The funeral services will be held Saturday, March 27, at 2 p.m., at Fresh Oil Ministries. A public viewing will be held at the Chapel of Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary Friday, March 26, from 3:30 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, March 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interment will be held in Southside Cemetery. Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary 828-323-1980 is serving the Cox Wilfong family.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 26, 2021.
Our deepest sympathy and peaceful wishes go out to you as you go through this period of transition. Loved Frances "Sissy" for a very long time.
Nelson and Shirley Brockenborough
March 28, 2021
Elder Frances - Loved beyond measure by me and my family. Her light for Jesus was always shining and my family and I are thankful to have enjoyed time with her in this life. No doubt, we will see her again. She loved you all dearly. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Julie Fulbright
March 27, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Wilfong family. Sissy was a light in dark places and always had a beautiful smile. RIP my friend.
Shirley Dowd Allen
Nashville Tn
Shirley Allen
March 27, 2021
Frances was my classmate and friend at Ridgeview. My deepest sympathy to the family for your loss of a loved one. She will be remembered for her positive spirit and kind heart. I will cherish the memories we shared over the years.
Betty Foster
March 27, 2021
I have a lifetime of memories with this sister in Christ. The memories extend over decades and that is why Frances Wilfong Cox will be sorely missed. She was a genuine soul who was unashamed to share the gospel with anyone she met, I believe the Lords words to her will be, "Well done my good and faithful servant. Enter into my rest". Love to all the family who will miss her.
Carolyn Jackson
March 27, 2021
Frances will be Truly Missed. Family you Guys are in My Prayers.
Phyllis Murrill
Friend
March 26, 2021
She will be truly Missed
Phyllis murrill
Friend
March 26, 2021
I got to know Frances when I worked at Hickory Family Pharmacy. I was always impressed by her infinite kindness and especially for her love of Candice. She did everything she could to make sure Candice had a good education. She made the world a better place.
Sara Isenhour
March 26, 2021
To the Family of Frances Wilfong Cox:
Family you have our heartfelt sympathy and continual prayers! Sissy was an outstanding woman of God, who shared her Savior wherever she ventured. We will miss her! Remember, it is our "Earthly Loss but Heaven's Gain!"
Loving regards,
Mrs. Coleen Derr, Jumpie, Inga, Tabith, Sage, and Family