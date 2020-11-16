Frances "Frankie"Elaine Wellons O'TooleJanuary 25, 1942 - November 15, 2020Mrs. Frances "Frankie" Elaine Wellons O'Toole, 78, of Rutherford College, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at her residence.Frankie was born Jan. 25, 1942, in Summit County, Ohio, to the late Wilbur Wellons and Dorothy Ilg Wellons.She was a director of Christian Education during her early years of working and in her retirement, she continued her dedication to children and spreading her love for God by leading children's worship at Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church. Frankie was a graduate of Otterbein College and United Theological Seminary. She was a lover of all animals and birds and was an activist for all people, teaching everyone that she came into contact with to love all people and see the beauty in people's hearts and souls. Frankie leaves behind a legacy to all that will remember her as a woman who believed in forgiveness and the beauty in everyone.She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Martin O'Toole; children, Kevin O'Toole, Kelly O'Toole and Marcy O'Toole; grandchildren, Jacob Leonhardt and Aaron Leonhardt; Mimi to Sky Maconie and Star Maconie; and sister, Kathryn Floyd.Due to COVID-19, a small family memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 127, Rutherford College, NC 28671.