Frances Spencer Gardner
Frances Spencer Gardner, 83, of Claremont, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021. She was born Frances Monica Spencer in 1937, to Floyd and Eva Spencer.
Fran received a full scholarship and graduated from the University of Detroit (a Jesuit University). Then after a short career as an accountant for the City of Detroit, she and her love, Joe, married 61 years ago. Fran eventually became a stay-at-home mom raising her four boys Joe, Mike, Pete and Tom: a Mechanical Engineer, an Anesthesiology Doctor, a Nurse with an additional Psychology degree, and a Software Engineer with advanced degrees.
She is also survived by three daughters-in-law; six grandchildren; three granddaughters-in-law; and four great-grandchildren.
Fran was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Taylorsville. In her earlier years she was an active member of 4-H and competed in many horse shows and rodeos. She even did an Annie Oakley demonstration by riding and shooting at balloon targets. She was an avid quilter, and an insatiable reader. For many years she put together a recipe cookbook on a CD, and every year she would add many new recipes and give updated CD's to friends at Christmas time. Her last edition contained about 26,000 recipes.
A celebration of life service will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, March 27, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Father J. Camilo Cavdenas will officiate. Also a memorial Mass will be held at Holy Trinity Church in Taylorsville at 8:30 a.m., Sunday, March 28, all are welcome.
The family requests remembrances to the Alzheimer's Association
in place of flowers.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 19, 2021.