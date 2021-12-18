Menu
Frances Bowman Russell
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Frances Bowman Russell

September 24, 1935 - December 15, 2021

Frances Bowman Russell, 86, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Trinity Ridge.

Born Sept. 24, 1935, in Alexander County, she was the daughter of the late Claudia Coffey Bowman and Troy Bowman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Lowell Russell; son-in-law, Robert Joel Paap; two brothers, Hugh and Leo Bowman; and two sisters, Christine Bowman Crafton and Lucille Bowman Barger.

Frances worked in the banking industry at First National Bank and Bank of Granite. She was an active member of First Baptist Church and former member of Viewmont Baptist Church. Frances was selfless and taught her family to always put Jesus first. She was a people person, very congenial and used those skills as a Hospice volunteer. She enjoyed gardening and listening to Christian music.

She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Paap of Hickory, and Karen Penley and husband, Barry of Hickory; grandchildren, Laura Paap of Sylva, and Casey Scarbro of Erlanger, Ky.; and stepgranddaughter, Kasi Davis and husband, Corey of Statesville.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Catawba Memorial Park with the Rev. Benjamin Cuthbertson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Park Rd., Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.

The Russell family expresses special thanks to everyone at Trinity Ridge for their loving care.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Catawba Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Frances was a very special lady. So kind, always had a smile and encouraging words. She will be truly missed. Prayers for her family
Wendy C.
Work
December 20, 2021
Frances will always have a place in our hearts. Thank you to the family for allowing us to care for your sweet angel. Our prayers are with your family.
Rhonda white
Work
December 18, 2021
Frances was a sweet soul and so very kind. I was a customer of hers for years at Bank of Granite.
Matt Bumgarner
Work
December 18, 2021
Your mother was truly a lovely lady. Sorry for your loss. Love, jean
Jean Forbes
December 18, 2021
