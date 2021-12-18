Frances Bowman Russell
September 24, 1935 - December 15, 2021
Frances Bowman Russell, 86, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Trinity Ridge.
Born Sept. 24, 1935, in Alexander County, she was the daughter of the late Claudia Coffey Bowman and Troy Bowman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Lowell Russell; son-in-law, Robert Joel Paap; two brothers, Hugh and Leo Bowman; and two sisters, Christine Bowman Crafton and Lucille Bowman Barger.
Frances worked in the banking industry at First National Bank and Bank of Granite. She was an active member of First Baptist Church and former member of Viewmont Baptist Church. Frances was selfless and taught her family to always put Jesus first. She was a people person, very congenial and used those skills as a Hospice volunteer. She enjoyed gardening and listening to Christian music.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Paap of Hickory, and Karen Penley and husband, Barry of Hickory; grandchildren, Laura Paap of Sylva, and Casey Scarbro of Erlanger, Ky.; and stepgranddaughter, Kasi Davis and husband, Corey of Statesville.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Catawba Memorial Park with the Rev. Benjamin Cuthbertson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 4600 Park Rd., Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
The Russell family expresses special thanks to everyone at Trinity Ridge for their loving care.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 18, 2021.