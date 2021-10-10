Frances Sigmon SetzerMarch 19, 1924 - October 9, 2021Frances Sigmon Setzer, 97, of Claremont, passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at her residence.Frances was born March 19, 1924, in Catawba County, to the late Emmanuel Sigmon and Lizzie Pearl Sigmon. Frances was a loving mother and grandmother who raised five generations. She worked in the textile industry. She was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church in Claremont. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dean Setzer; daughter, Vickie Setzer; infant son; granddaughter, Camilla Setzer; and seven brothers and sisters.She is survived by her son, The Rev. Ronald Setzer and wife, Brenda, of Newton; two granddaughters, Rhonda Robinson and husband, Robbie, of Troutman, Tanya Smyre of Claremont; grandson, Brian Setzer and wife, Heather, of Mint Hill; eight great-grandchildren, Amber Schronce, Christian Schronce, Brooke Sain, Rebekah Smyre, Zachary Smyre, Landon Nalley; Taylor Setzer, Jamison Setzer; and three great-great-grandchildren, Zander Dunning, Callie Arrigo, and Levi Sain.A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 2 p.m., at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery in Claremont, with the Revs. Phillip Setzer and Ronald Setzer officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring; or Shiloh United Methodist Church.Burke Mortuary and Crematory of Newton