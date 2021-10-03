Frances SimsJune 14, 1932 - October 1, 2021Frances Herman Sims, 89, of Conover, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.She was born June 14, 1932, in Catawba County, to the late Ralph Raymond Herman and Tommie Woodie Herman. Frances was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Conover and retired from the furniture industry after many years of service.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Linda Helms and Judy Wyatt.Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 70 years, Ted David Sims of the home; daughter, Rita S. Brittain and husband, Michael of Conover; sister, Betty Barfield of Conover; grandchildren, Michael David Brittain and wife, Lisa Batdorf Brittain; and great-grandchildren, Lucas and Nathan.A private graveside service to celebrate Frances' life will be held at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The Rev. Eric Hauss will officiate.Memorials may be made to American Legion Post 16, Honor Guard, P.O. Box 143, Newton, NC 28658; or Concordia Lutheran Church, 216 5th Ave. SE, Conover, NC 28613.