Frances Wilson TraversFrances Wilson Travers, 90, of Hickory, passed away peacefully to go to her heavenly home Monday, March 22, 2021.Frances is survived by her sister, Weeda Louise Boyer; and brothers, Daniel Webster Wilson and Johnny Lee Wilson (Susan); and many adoring nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her brothers, Bobby Jean Wilson and Tommy Wayne Wilson; and sisters, Jo Ann Wilson Long and Judy Gayle Norris.The family is grateful for the loving care provided by The Addison of Lincolnton.No public ceremony will be held at this time. A private ceremony will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton NC 28658.Warlick Funeral Home