Frank Joseph Cina
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home
56 Northwest Blvd.
Newton, NC
Frank Joseph Cina

April 15, 1942 - December 7, 2020

Frank Joseph Cina, 78, of Sherrills Ford, went to be with the Lord Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

Born April 15, 1942, in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Joseph and Josephine Fasullo Cina. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired from General Electric. Mr. Cina was an avid outdoorsman and strong supporter of the NRA. He was known as "The Prospector."

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Irene Cina; and son, Robert Cina.

He is survived by his children: Joseph Cina and wife, Diana, of Hampstead, Nicholas Cina of Sherrills Ford, John Stump of Charlotte and Steven Cina and wife, Crystal, of York, S.C.; brother, Anthony Cina and wife, Roni ,of Carlsbad, Calif.; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Dec. 19, at 12 p.m., at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory, with Deacon Scott D. Gilfillan officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Frank's name to the National Rifle Association of America (NRA), 11250 Waples Mill Rd., Fairfax, VA 22030.

Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home

www.willisreynoldsfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Catawba Memorial Park
Hickory, NC
