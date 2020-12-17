Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frank Fry
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Frank Fry

September 19, 1958 - December 15, 2020

Franklin "Frank" Edgar Fry, 62, of Hickory passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory. He was born Sept. 19, 1958, in Gaston County, to the late Homer Fry and to Alice Barnhardt Fry of Newton.

Frank attended Discovery Church in Newton, and recently retired from UPS after 43 years of service. He loved the outdoors and the beach where he spent a lot of time at his beach house. Frank especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory arehis wife of four years, Sherry Sherrill Fry of the home; son,: Tyler Fry and wife, Kelsey, of Wendell; daughters, Ashley Byrd and husband, Matt, of Wake Forest, Taylor Cansler and husband, Dillon of Hickory, Ana-Len Csobady of Hickory; mother, Alice Barnhardt Fry of Newton; brother, Nelson Fry and wife, Teresa, of Hickory; sister, Trudy Reese of Morganton; grandchildren, Avery Byrd, Caroline Cansler, Finley Byrd, Riley Fry, River Fry, and Shepherd Fry.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Dec. 19, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy 16, Newton, NC 28658.

Memorials may be made to Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, P.O. Box 31, Newton, NC 28658; Discovery Church, 2201 Startown Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16, Newton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
14 Entries
I knew Frank for almost 46 years since his father became our pastor. He never changed, always had a smile on his face. A great person to know and be around. My sincerest sympathy's to the family. He will be greatly missed.
Bryan Hood
December 20, 2020
Frank was our UPS guy in Mountain View for many years. He always had a big smile and a wave and delivered our packages with care. My fat yellow Lab will miss barking at him and sneaking into the truck to look for snacks! Our thoughts are with his family.
Jennifer Brooks
December 19, 2020
Frank was a wonderful person. He will be missed greatly. The family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Natasha Bright
December 19, 2020
The world just lost a good man. Knew Frank for many years. My condolences to his family. Rest in peace my friend.
Kavin Mitchell
December 19, 2020
Katie Waugh
December 18, 2020
We knew Frank through UPS. He was our delivery driver for many years and was as hard working, dedicated and efficient as anyone we ever worked with. He knew and served his customers well. We never worried about our shipments when Frank was on duty. Our sympathies to his family and close friends.
Mary Anne and Jeff Lail
December 18, 2020
A monetary memorial gift was sent to ST Judes. The McDanel family sends prayers to the Fry family. Frank will be missed
Theresa McDanel
December 18, 2020
Sending prayers to you all during this difficult time.
Lisa Lasecki
December 18, 2020
Frank was such a pleasure to see everyday, always had a pleasant attitude while on his route. I was a customer for 14 years and he enjoyed my homemade treats. Prayers for his family and friends.
Charlene Mohrbutter
December 18, 2020
Kimberly Teague
December 17, 2020
So sorry to hear of Frank's passing. He was "Our" UPS driver for years at the Pharmacy. Wonderful person!
Jim Suarez
December 17, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear about Frank . I worked with him at UPS for years. He worked so hard and always had the gentlest nature. I never saw him say a harsh word to anyone. I haven't seen Frank in years, but my heart is sad for his family and friends who mourn him. May he RIP and I will pray for his loved ones.
Kim Bumgarner
December 17, 2020
So sorry to hear of this news. Frank always had a smile for everyone. Prayers to all.
Theresa McDanel
December 17, 2020
We love you and want you to know we are thinking of you.
Ray and Thaedra
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results