Frank Fry
September 19, 1958 - December 15, 2020
Franklin "Frank" Edgar Fry, 62, of Hickory passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory. He was born Sept. 19, 1958, in Gaston County, to the late Homer Fry and to Alice Barnhardt Fry of Newton.
Frank attended Discovery Church in Newton, and recently retired from UPS after 43 years of service. He loved the outdoors and the beach where he spent a lot of time at his beach house. Frank especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory arehis wife of four years, Sherry Sherrill Fry of the home; son,: Tyler Fry and wife, Kelsey, of Wendell; daughters, Ashley Byrd and husband, Matt, of Wake Forest, Taylor Cansler and husband, Dillon of Hickory, Ana-Len Csobady of Hickory; mother, Alice Barnhardt Fry of Newton; brother, Nelson Fry and wife, Teresa, of Hickory; sister, Trudy Reese of Morganton; grandchildren, Avery Byrd, Caroline Cansler, Finley Byrd, Riley Fry, River Fry, and Shepherd Fry.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Dec. 19, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy 16, Newton, NC 28658.
Memorials may be made to Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, P.O. Box 31, Newton, NC 28658; Discovery Church, 2201 Startown Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2020.