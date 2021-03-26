Frank and I were best friends in the 2nd grade at Oakwood. I even signed my papers, Richard Richards! I changed schools but we still remained friends as we lived close to each other. We did a lot of exploring in the woods behind my house as well as his. Sorta went different ways in Jr Hi and Hi School. I too regret not looking up where he was preaching...I would have loved to hear him deliver his sermon. Also, what a good looking guy he was. RIP my HHS 63 Classmate.

DIckie Havnaer March 31, 2021