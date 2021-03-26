Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frank G. Richards III
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Frank G. Richards III

April 9, 1945 - March 24, 2021

Frank G. Richards III, retired Methodist minister, died in his sleep Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

He was born April 9, 1945, the son of the late Frank and Ruth Richards of Hickory. He graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne College and received a Master of Divinity from Emory University.

Frank is survived by Margaret Richards; and their two sons, Kenneth and Mark.

No services are planned at this time.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Frank was my first love (I was in 9th grade; he was in 11th). Alas, I was not his, but we retained a warm friendship throughout my high school years. Rest In Peace, dear Frank.
Janice Gaston Mulhern
March 31, 2021
Frank and I were best friends in the 2nd grade at Oakwood. I even signed my papers, Richard Richards! I changed schools but we still remained friends as we lived close to each other. We did a lot of exploring in the woods behind my house as well as his. Sorta went different ways in Jr Hi and Hi School. I too regret not looking up where he was preaching...I would have loved to hear him deliver his sermon. Also, what a good looking guy he was. RIP my HHS 63 Classmate.
DIckie Havnaer
March 31, 2021
My deepest condolences to Frank´s family. Frank and I were close friends in high school. I´ve often thought about him. He played electric guitar in a dance band we formed in high school. He and I were best pals. I often was invited over to Frank´s home for lunch as he was with my family when we could leave campus for the lunch break. Frank had a wonderful demeanor. He was a kind and gentle person. I regret not trying to locate Frank over the years. I´ll remember him as a great guy whose friendship was genuine.
Jay Tate
March 30, 2021
Rest In Peace Frank. Thanks for great memories growing up in Hickory. Thank you also for doing the Lord´s work.
Ralph Britt Brittain
March 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results