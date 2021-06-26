Menu
Franklin Delano Callahan
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Franklin Delano Callahan

March 16, 1934 - June 24, 2021

Franklin Delano Callahan, 87, of Newton, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Carolina Caring Hospice in Sherrills Ford.

Born March 16, 1934, he was the son of the late Earl Lloyd Callahan and Flora Edna Callahan. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and a charter member of the Newton Elks Lodge.

He is survived by a daughter, Karen C. Hoard and husband, Robert of Newton; son, Gary Callahan of Newton; brother, Roy Callahan and wife, Libby of Newton; five grandchildren, Jennifer Hoard, Tony Hoard, Morgan Hoard, Danielle Callahan and Ryan Callahan; and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Rebecca Callahan.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 28, at Catawba Memorial Park with Pastor Fred Thompson officiating. The family will receive guests after the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 11 E C St., Newton, NC 28658 or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Catawba Memorial Park
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
We are so sorry to hear of his passing. Mr. Callahan always had a smile on his face and always made me laugh. He will be missed. With deepest sympathy.
Michelle & AJ Setzer
Friend
June 27, 2021
With deepest sympathy.
Elizabeth Short Campbell
Friend
June 27, 2021
