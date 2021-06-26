Franklin Delano CallahanMarch 16, 1934 - June 24, 2021Franklin Delano Callahan, 87, of Newton, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Carolina Caring Hospice in Sherrills Ford.Born March 16, 1934, he was the son of the late Earl Lloyd Callahan and Flora Edna Callahan. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and a charter member of the Newton Elks Lodge.He is survived by a daughter, Karen C. Hoard and husband, Robert of Newton; son, Gary Callahan of Newton; brother, Roy Callahan and wife, Libby of Newton; five grandchildren, Jennifer Hoard, Tony Hoard, Morgan Hoard, Danielle Callahan and Ryan Callahan; and three great-grandchildren.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Rebecca Callahan.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 28, at Catawba Memorial Park with Pastor Fred Thompson officiating. The family will receive guests after the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 11 E C St., Newton, NC 28658 or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.