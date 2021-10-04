Menu
Fred B. Brendle
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Fred B. Brendle

February 21, 1970 - September 30, 2021

Fred B. Brendle, 51, a lifelong resident of Hickory, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

He was born Feb. 21, 1970, to Norma Anderson and the late Fred Brendle of Hickory. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Randy Brendle.

Fred was the most kindhearted, friendly person you could ever meet. Fred was a loving and devoted husband who whole heartedly loved his family and friends; he never met a stranger. If you met Fred, he had a smile on his face and would leave a smile on yours with his funny sense of humor. Fred had a passion for NASCAR and found adventure riding go-karts, and spending time with his family.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 24 years, Heather Jones Brendle, the love of his life; his siblings, Kelvin Gregory, Michael Gregory, Karen Ramsey and husband, Dean, Crystal Winters, Amy Mason and David Brendle, all of Hickory; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will be receiving friends Monday, Oct. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Bass-Smith Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 3 p.m. in the Bass-Smith Chapel in Hickory, with the Rev. Terry Crouse officiating. Burial will follow at Brookford Cemetery with Dean Ramsey Jr., Chad Bass, Gabe Lonon, Ronnie Hicks, Tyler Weaver, and Jacob Kennon serving as pallbearers.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW, Hickory, NC
Oct
5
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW, Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am absolutely heart broken to hear of the passing of Fred. I still cannot believe he is gone. I had the privilege of previously working with Fred. He was always so full of conversation and humor. He loved to laugh and loved to make others laugh even more. He always had a story to tell. I know how much he loved his wife, just from listening to him speak of her. Fred was a good man. I send my deepest condolences to those who knew and loved Fred. He will be sorely missed. Although I am saddened by Fred's absence on this earth, I trust in God's plan and take comfort knowing that he is now rejoicing with our Lord.
Tonya McCann
Work
October 4, 2021
