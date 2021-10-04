Fred B. BrendleFebruary 21, 1970 - September 30, 2021Fred B. Brendle, 51, a lifelong resident of Hickory, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.He was born Feb. 21, 1970, to Norma Anderson and the late Fred Brendle of Hickory. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Randy Brendle.Fred was the most kindhearted, friendly person you could ever meet. Fred was a loving and devoted husband who whole heartedly loved his family and friends; he never met a stranger. If you met Fred, he had a smile on his face and would leave a smile on yours with his funny sense of humor. Fred had a passion for NASCAR and found adventure riding go-karts, and spending time with his family.Those left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 24 years, Heather Jones Brendle, the love of his life; his siblings, Kelvin Gregory, Michael Gregory, Karen Ramsey and husband, Dean, Crystal Winters, Amy Mason and David Brendle, all of Hickory; along with several nieces and nephews.The family will be receiving friends Monday, Oct. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Bass-Smith Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 3 p.m. in the Bass-Smith Chapel in Hickory, with the Rev. Terry Crouse officiating. Burial will follow at Brookford Cemetery with Dean Ramsey Jr., Chad Bass, Gabe Lonon, Ronnie Hicks, Tyler Weaver, and Jacob Kennon serving as pallbearers.