Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Fred Leander Reese Jr.
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
Fred Leander Reese Jr.

October 6, 1935 - December 5, 2021

Fred Leander Reese Jr., 86, of Hickory, passed away peacefully at Brian Center East, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

Born Oct. 6, 1935, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Fred Leander Reese Sr. and Mary Anna Smyre Reese.

Fred served his country for 20 years, retiring from the U.S. Army in 1974.

He enjoyed spending time with his grandsons and loved riding motorcycles and traveling with the knobbies on trips.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Rebecca Ann Eggers Reese; brothers, Louis Reese, Foy Reese, Wade Reese, Harold Reese, Hugh Reese and Ned Reese; and sisters, Helen Sherrill and Lois Hambright.

He is survived by his sons, Fred L. Reese III and wife, Michelle, of Taylorsville, and Adam L. Reese and wife, Lisa, of Hudson; grandchildren, Christopher Reese and Ethen Reese; and brothers, Paul Reese and wife, Linda, of Minnesota, and Lee Reese and wife, Donna, of Conover.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16, at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory, with the Rev. Carl Hamm officiating.

Drum Funeral Home - Hickory

www.drumfh-hickory.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Catawba Memorial Park
Hickory, NC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Adam and Fred I am so sorry for your loss. Your dad was a great man and friend and I will miss all the good times we had.
Rob Patton
Friend
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results