Fred Leander Reese Jr.October 6, 1935 - December 5, 2021Fred Leander Reese Jr., 86, of Hickory, passed away peacefully at Brian Center East, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.Born Oct. 6, 1935, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Fred Leander Reese Sr. and Mary Anna Smyre Reese.Fred served his country for 20 years, retiring from the U.S. Army in 1974.He enjoyed spending time with his grandsons and loved riding motorcycles and traveling with the knobbies on trips.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Rebecca Ann Eggers Reese; brothers, Louis Reese, Foy Reese, Wade Reese, Harold Reese, Hugh Reese and Ned Reese; and sisters, Helen Sherrill and Lois Hambright.He is survived by his sons, Fred L. Reese III and wife, Michelle, of Taylorsville, and Adam L. Reese and wife, Lisa, of Hudson; grandchildren, Christopher Reese and Ethen Reese; and brothers, Paul Reese and wife, Linda, of Minnesota, and Lee Reese and wife, Donna, of Conover.A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16, at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory, with the Rev. Carl Hamm officiating.Drum Funeral Home - Hickory