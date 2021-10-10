Freddie Mac Harrison
Freddie Mac Harrison, 78, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. He passed peacefully after struggling with Alzheimer's disease.
He was born in Prescott, Ariz., and raised in Camden, Ark. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Lindsay and Alta Helen (McMillian) Harrison of Camden, Ark.; his older brother, Edward Lindsay Harrison Jr. of Mobile, Ala.; and the love of his life, his wife of almost 54 years, Anna Rebecca (Buffington) Harrison.
"Fred" loved enjoying his time with friends and family. He was an avid exerciser and loved running, hiking and spin class. He also loved visiting National Parks where he enjoyed hiking and river raft trips with those he loved including the "Good Ole Boys" group made up of friends from Hickory. He also enjoyed reading and in particular the newspaper in order to keep up with current local and national events. Fred graduated from the University of North Texas with a degree in Business Administration in 1965. He then went on to be a successful salesman and promoted to Regional then National Sales Manager for several manufacturing companies over his career. He had many that admired his work ethic and doing what was best for his customers and company.
After he retired from Sealed Air Corporation in 2008, he decided to keep working after an offer he received to turn-around a manufacturing plant where many things were in need of good management. He was of course successful and then finally retired to spend all of his free time at his favorite place, his lake house at Cedar Creek Lake in Tool, Texas, along with his sweet dog, Harley and his wife, Anna. There he enjoyed mowing the yard on his riding lawn mower, being captain of his boat on the lake, and cooking on his Green Egg grill entertaining friends and family. He also loved being able to travel for his work but also for fun all across the United States, and to other countries including a once in a lifetime trip that he and Anna took to Ireland.
Fred and Anna were long time members of First Presbyterian Church, Dallas, where he and Anna both served as Elders. He, Anna, and their girls both enjoyed attending the annual church retreat at Mo Ranch near Hunt, Texas, with wonderful long-time friends from the church.
He is survived by his two daughters, Suzanna Greer and her husband, Scott, of Arlington, Texas, and Holly Barrow and her husband, Tony, of Fort Worth, Texas; as well as a nephew and nieces.
Services will be held Friday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel at First Presbyterian Church of Dallas, 1835 Young St., in Dallas, Texas.
Memorial donations in Fred's honor may be made to First Presbyterian Church Dallas Foundation, 1835 Young St., Dallas, TX 75201; any National Park; or a charity of your choice
.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 10, 2021.