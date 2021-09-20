Words cannot express the loss that is felt with your passing cousin. It seems like just yesterday you were hosting us at your home. You lived life, overcame obstacles and still made time for family, friends and community. Like the rest of your family and friends, I am heartbroken and is disbelief. You have gone way too soon. I know you were a man of God, so there is comfort in knowing you are at Peace in Heaven. I love you cousin and thank you for making me laugh and being an inspiration. I am praying for the rest of the family that they are able to hold onto the love and memories as they grieve not having you here.

Sandra Mungro Family September 22, 2021