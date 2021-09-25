Sponsored by Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kimberly Murray
September 25, 2021
September 22, 2021
Words cannot express the loss that is felt with your passing cousin. It seems like just yesterday you were hosting us at your home. You lived life, overcame obstacles and still made time for family, friends and community. Like the rest of your family and friends, I am heartbroken and is disbelief. You have gone way too soon. I know you were a man of God, so there is comfort in knowing you are at Peace in Heaven. I love you cousin and thank you for making me laugh and being an inspiration. I am praying for the rest of the family that they are able to hold onto the love and memories as they grieve not having you here.
Sandra Mungro
September 22, 2021
Janet B Nelson
September 21, 2021
Praying for you and all of his family in these trying times
D. Vick
September 21, 2021
May God continue to bless you and keep you in your time of bereavement. He will work it out.
Blessings,
Ellis and Janet Nelson
Ellis and Janet Nelson
September 21, 2021
To The Family of Frederick Mungo:
Our thoughts, prayers, and sympathy are with you on this sad occasion. May God continue to bless your family, as you weather this life storm.
Remember, our Earthly loss...but Heaven's joyous gain!
Deepest sympathy,
Mrs. Coleen Lawrence Derr, Ponetta "Jumpie" Derr Hull, and Family
Ponetta M Hull
September 21, 2021
My deepest sympathy,to your family and friends.He will truly be missed.May God Bless each and every one.
Debbie Deal
September 20, 2021
Going to miss you, Brother-in-law / Uncle. Always in our hearts!!