Fredrick Arnold CausbyDecember 11, 1957 - September 6, 2021On Dec. 11, 1957, Fredrick Arnold Causby was born as the 12th of 13 children, to Clifton Asbury Causby and Louise Ella Mae Causby née Sparks. Fred lived a life filled with love. His happiness was constantly found in Jesus, his wife, his children, and his grandchildren. He was a musician, an entrepreneur, a wonderful father and grandfather, and a loving husband.Fred served in the U.S. Navy from 1976 to 1982. He was honored to serve his country, proud to be an American, and always stood for what he believed in. If you knew Fred you were lucky enough to know his selfless nature. He would give the shirt off of his back to anyone he met. He had the most genuine laugh and biggest heart.Fred went home to be with the Lord Monday, Sept. 6, at 12:13 p.m. He was greeted in heaven by his parents; his two brothers; and three sisters.His legacy lives on through his wife, Lamia Causby; his children, Jonathan Williams, Rhyan Causby, Hannah Kottraba, and Olivia Causby; their spouses, Amanda Williams, Kara Causby, Doug Kottraba, and Geoffrey Cancro; his grandchildren, Emma Causby, Gavin Williams, Asher Williams, Elena Causby, and Tucker Kottraba; as well as seven of his sisters.His family will be celebrating Fred's beautiful life at Catawba Farms Saturday, Sept. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m.Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory