Fredrick Arnold Causby
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home
56 Northwest Blvd.
Newton, NC
Fredrick Arnold Causby

December 11, 1957 - September 6, 2021

On Dec. 11, 1957, Fredrick Arnold Causby was born as the 12th of 13 children, to Clifton Asbury Causby and Louise Ella Mae Causby née Sparks. Fred lived a life filled with love. His happiness was constantly found in Jesus, his wife, his children, and his grandchildren. He was a musician, an entrepreneur, a wonderful father and grandfather, and a loving husband.

Fred served in the U.S. Navy from 1976 to 1982. He was honored to serve his country, proud to be an American, and always stood for what he believed in. If you knew Fred you were lucky enough to know his selfless nature. He would give the shirt off of his back to anyone he met. He had the most genuine laugh and biggest heart.

Fred went home to be with the Lord Monday, Sept. 6, at 12:13 p.m. He was greeted in heaven by his parents; his two brothers; and three sisters.

His legacy lives on through his wife, Lamia Causby; his children, Jonathan Williams, Rhyan Causby, Hannah Kottraba, and Olivia Causby; their spouses, Amanda Williams, Kara Causby, Doug Kottraba, and Geoffrey Cancro; his grandchildren, Emma Causby, Gavin Williams, Asher Williams, Elena Causby, and Tucker Kottraba; as well as seven of his sisters.

His family will be celebrating Fred's beautiful life at Catawba Farms Saturday, Sept. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory

www.willisreynoldsfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Catawba Farms
NC
7 Entries
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. May the Lord comfort you during this very difficult time .
Rumswinkel family
September 16, 2021
Words cannot adequately express our feelings at this sorrowful time. Just wanted you to know that we are hurting for you. We will miss Fred´s smiling face and friendly demeanor. Our warmest regards Stan and Judy Lail.
Stan and Judy Lail
September 12, 2021
Lamia and family, so sorry for your loss.
Carol Winn
Friend
September 11, 2021
Lamia, our hearts are broken for you and your family. Please know that you´re all in our thoughts and prayers. May God comfort you during this sad time.
Don and Cheryl Hedrick
Friend
September 10, 2021
Prayers for the family.
Mark & Barbara Propst ( Marks Gutter Service)
September 10, 2021
Rafy and Ban Mosesian
September 10, 2021
Huss Bailbonds
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results