Gabriel Montana Lindley Jr.

July 20, 2016 - December 23, 2021

Gabriel Montana Lindley Jr., also known as "Little G," 5, of Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.

Born July 20, 2016 he was the son of Gabriel Montana Lindley Sr. and Natosha Marie Phares. His sweet, wild, and silly self will be so missed by all that knew him.

He was a bright kindergartner at Bethlehem Elementary, who loved school. He loved spending time fishing with his dad, wrestling, and doing all things that boys do. He also had a really sweet side that showed when he would pick flowers for his mom. He loved Pokémon, cars, trucks, and motorcycles, but most of all his loved his sissy and family.

In addition to his parents those left to cherish his memory are his sissy, Elaina Rayne; his grandparents, William Phares I, Malena Irvin (step-grandfather, Jason Shumaker), John and Kathy Lindley; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

There will be a celebration of life service held today, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Truevine Worship Center, 188 S Shady Rest Rd., in Statesville, following a caravan of vehicles and motorcycles from Galaxy Foods in Stony Point at 11 a.m.

www.caringcremations.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
I didn't know Little G so I can only imagine the pain you are feeling. I know your hearts are crushed into millions of tiny pieces. Please know I am keeping you in my prayers as you hold on tight to his memory. I am so sorry... God bless you all.
Pam Cline
January 10, 2022
