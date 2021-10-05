Gail Louise Yoder CranfordFebruary 16, 1950 - October 2, 2021Gail Louise Yoder Cranford, 71, of Conover, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.Born Feb. 16, 1950, she was the daughter of David Andrew Yoder and Margaret Louise Yoder. Gail was a volunteer of Pink Heals and was a member of Pisgah United Methodist Church. She was a longtime employee and retired from Sherrills Furniture after 40 years, most recently was working with Gabreilla White Furniture.She is survived by a daughter, Angela Burns and husband, Chris, of Claremont; son, Kenneth Summey Welch Jr. of Conover; sister, Desola Bishop of Hickory; special granddaughter, who was her pride and joy, Madison Brianna Burns; and special friends, Betty Russell and Pam Killian.She was preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Lou Carroll and Mary Alice Kahill.The funeral will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Pisgah United Methodist Church, with Pastor Dave Hawkins and Pastor Buddy Compton officiating. Burial will follow at Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery.The family will receive friends from 2 to 3:45 p.m., Wednesday, at the church, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Pink Heals NC Foothills at C/O Darlene Huffman, 5850 George Hildebran School Rd., Hickory NC 28602.