Gail Connell Kirby
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
35 Duke St
Granite Falls, NC
Gail Connell Kirby

August 26, 1935 - January 12, 2022

Gail Connell Kirby, 86, of Rhodhiss, departed this life to her heavenly home Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at AMOREM Caldwell Hospice in Hudson.

She was born in Cabarrus County, Aug. 26, 1935, daughter of the late Rev. Lloyd Vernon Connell and Eva Furr Connell.

Gail was married to the love of her life for 67 years. She was an avid Christian who loved the Lord. Gail had a true love for music, and loved to sing Christian songs. She loved to read and work puzzles during her spare time. She was a kindergarten and second grade teacher's aide at Granite Falls Elementary School for over 20 years. She loved children, was a faithful wife and mother, and was the best mamaw.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Julian Rogers; her brother, Edwin Douglas Connell; two sisters, Pat Triplette and Nancy Penninger; and her grandson, Joshua Kirby.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Joe Kirby Sr.; three children, Cynthia Rogers of Clover, S.C., Joe "Joey" Kirby Jr. and wife, Dana, of Hickory, and Jeffrey Kirby and wife, Michelle, of Lenoir; her brother, Lynn Vernon Connell and wife, Elaine, of Conover; her grandchildren, Katelyn Kirby, Kasey Kirby, Anna Port and husband, Jordan, Sara Kirby, Aaron Kirby and Jonah Kirby; one great-grandchild, Kalhan Taylor; one stepgrandchild, Dan Rogers and wife, Tabitha; and two stepgreat-grandchildren, Kirsten McIntosh and Darren Rogers.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15, at Oak Ridge Baptist Church, with Pastor Nicholas Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday, Jan. 15, from 12 to 1 p.m., at Oak Ridge Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Oak Ridge Baptist Church, 7449 Oak Ridge Church Rd., Connelly Springs, NC 28612 or AMOREM Caldwell Hospice, 902 Kirkwood St. NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

www.mackiefh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Oak Ridge Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
So Sorry for your loss.Gail. was loved by many. Many fond memories of this family when they attended First. Baptist in Rhodhiss.love to all...
Maryetta Guthrie
Friend
January 23, 2022
What a beautiful tribute. Wish we could be there for her memorial service. Sending condolences and prayers for the entire family at this most difficult time. Cindy is a dear friend of ours.
Steve and Carmen Boheler
Other
January 14, 2022
So sorry for your loss
Margie Tramble Howell
Friend
January 14, 2022
