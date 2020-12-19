To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
2 Entries
Gail was truly a one of a kind lady. She seen good in everyone that she met and had a heart of gold. She luminated a room whenever and wherever she entered. She became my best friend in a short amount of time and im very fortunate to have met her. She holds a very special place in my heart and she will be missed dearly. I will see you again one day my friend.
Sheila Bentley & Caidence Pennell
January 10, 2021
I adored Gail and she will be missed. She was a ray of sunshine when she entered a room. She loved her family and little maltise dog so much. She was kind, quick witted and just adorable! I will miss her stories and laughter.