Gail Lynn Wilkinson
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
Gail Lynn Wilkinson

August 27, 1945 - December 9, 2020

Gail Lynn Wilkinson, 75, of Hickory, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Jenkins Funeral and Cremation Service of Newton is assisting the Wilkinson family.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 19, 2020.
Gail was truly a one of a kind lady. She seen good in everyone that she met and had a heart of gold. She luminated a room whenever and wherever she entered. She became my best friend in a short amount of time and im very fortunate to have met her. She holds a very special place in my heart and she will be missed dearly. I will see you again one day my friend.
Sheila Bentley & Caidence Pennell
January 10, 2021
I adored Gail and she will be missed. She was a ray of sunshine when she entered a room.
She loved her family and little maltise dog so much.
She was kind, quick witted and just adorable!
I will miss her stories and laughter.
Lissa Hamilton
Friend
December 19, 2020
