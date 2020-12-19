Gail was truly a one of a kind lady. She seen good in everyone that she met and had a heart of gold. She luminated a room whenever and wherever she entered. She became my best friend in a short amount of time and im very fortunate to have met her. She holds a very special place in my heart and she will be missed dearly. I will see you again one day my friend.

