Gary GobleJune 1, 1965 - December 9, 2020Gary Ray Goble, 55, of Conover, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Valley Nursing Home in Taylorsville.He was born June 1, 1965, in Catawba County, to Ray Junior Goble of Conover and the late Carolyn Shook Goble. Gary was a member of New Life Church in Taylorsville and was employed as a trimmer in the furniture industry. He was a devoted family man and loved God first and foremost. Gary was known for his impressive collection of Christian t-shirts, which he used faithfully to spread the gospel.He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Shook Goble.Those left to cherish his memory are wife of 35 years, Angie Hoyle Goble of the home; father, Ray Junior Goble of Conover; son, Jonathan Goble and wife, Erin, of Muscatine, Iowa; daughter, Cacey Goble Hoff of Conover; grandchildren, Cameron Keener Goble, Mason Hoff and Mackenzie Hoff.A service to celebrate Gary's life will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy 16 in Newton. Pastor Steve Watson will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to B.H.H.S. Band Boosters, 4675 Oxford School Rd., Claremont, NC 28610; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.