To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
3 Entries
Mr. & Mrs. Lineburg, We are so sorry to hear about the loss of Gary, that is so sad. We are sending our prayers and condolences to you and your family during this difficult time. Sincerely, Kelly
Kelly
October 8, 2021
Sorry for your loss he was like a son.But hes on God arms.And we and the kids .Have our Special Angel watching over us.He will be missed by alot and people.But Rest Gary.love you and you will always be in our heart and ur craziness in our memories.
Murtis Frederick Godmother-Friend
October 5, 2021
My condolences & prayers to the Lineburg family. Gary was a good friend of mine since "96" He will be truly missed.