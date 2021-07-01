Menu
Gary David Sheridan
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
35 Duke St
Granite Falls, NC
Gary David Sheridan

August 23, 1953 - June 28, 2021

Full of life and always ready for adventure, Gary David Sheridan passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family in Granite Falls, Monday, June 28, 2021.

Gary was the third of four sons born to Joan and John Sheridan, Aug. 23, 1953, in Jersey City, N.J. Although he was diagnosed with Stage 4 melanoma in 2017, he fought and lived every day fueled by his ardent faith, passion for fun, and his deep love and commitment to his wife of 47 years, Lynda; his children, Michael and Bethany; and his grandchildren, Della Mae and Coretta Lea Joan.

Gary (aka "Gadzooks," "G-man," or "Gameboy") recently retired from Trumpf Inc. after a 40 year-long career. He travelled extensively with multiple and frequent trips to Europe. He also visited Japan, Brazil, Korea, Australia, Alaska, and others.

He was a tireless competitor, who loved playing and watching games of all types, including wiffle ball, Christmas scavenger hunts, flashlight tag (trespassing once or twice), and basketball. Gary attended a World Series game in 1988 to watch the Yankees sweep the Padres, as well as NY Giants football, and countless Sixers / "Saltlicks" and Yankees / "Red Sucks" games. He coached multiple teams but was best remembered for his stint as head coach of his Bethany's basketball team where his motto was "the only reason you have a butt is to box out."

Starting with his first date with Lynda at a 1970 Derek and the Dominoes concert and continuing to his last days, Gary constantly sought out live music — calling out requests for Roadhouse Blues or dancing with Bethany to Brown Eyed Girl.

Without pretension, Gary loved to share his appreciation of his favorite vintage (1997) Napa Cabs and other libations with all. He was a true entertainer known for his stories, including his favorite Irish jokes involving a Guinness drinking fly and Paddy's adventures.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lynda; his brothers, Marc (Melissa), Mike (Lori), and Glenn (Lori Beth); two children, Michael and Bethany; Michael's wife, Robyn; two grandchildren, Della Mae and Coretta Lea Joan; nieces and nephews, Adam (Leslie), Adrienne (Dan), and Danielle (Justin) Jonathan; grandnephews, Damian, Max, Caleb, Lucas, and Connor; and his dear community of friends and extended family.

He will be dearly missed.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, July 3, at Mackie Funeral Service in Granite Falls. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 3, in the Chapel of Mackie Funeral Service, with Father Ed Sheridan officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Hickory Community Theater.

Mackie Funeral Service

www.mackiefh.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
35 Duke St P.O. Drawer 525, Granite Falls, NC
Jul
3
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
35 Duke St P.O. Drawer 525, Granite Falls, NC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gary was such a good friend after I moved to Highstown. Plz. email me at : [email protected] I would like to share with you his positive impact on me in high school.
Thomas Lubina
August 23, 2021
So sorry to hear that Gary passed, Lynda. He was such a fun-filled person! I hope that your happy memories of him will give you strength with this challenging loss. Sandee
Sandee McBride
Family
July 13, 2021
Though I did not know you well, I could tell after 2 minutes of hearing your (well told) stories, I´d enjoy your presence at any gathering over at Mike & Lisa Morgan´s home! To think, Lynda, Gary is now entertaining those above us now! He will be missed.
Louise Hamilton, GF Neighbor
Friend
July 7, 2021
Jack Pennuto Jr.
July 2, 2021
I'm sorry to hear of this great loss. Gary and I worked together at TRUMPF Inc. He was a great guy and I truly enjoyed working with him. I will be praying that God provides comfort and peace during this difficult time.
Edyth Nicholson
Work
July 2, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the family. I knew Gary from my past 3 years with TRUMPF Inc. After our holiday party in 2019 where we recognized Gary's 40 years of service to TRUMPF, he sent me a "mix tape" (CD). Even though we never talked music, every song on the CD was something that I really liked and fit my style. Gary was always very nice and had a great positive spirit. May he rest in peace.
Suzanne Tarrow
Work
July 2, 2021
We are both sad to hear about Gary's passing. He was a great person. You are all in our prayers.
Tony and Phyllis Mirisola
Friend
July 1, 2021
Fond memories of the best cub scout den ever! From Hitchcock Rd to Lucy Ct, it's been an honor to know Mr. Sheridan and his family. My sincere condolences, Joe Bannon Jr.
Joe Bannon Jr.
July 1, 2021
I am saddened to hear of Gary's passing. I worked with Gary at Trumpf and spent many years playing golf with him in our league. My thoughts and prayers are with Gary's family and friends. Rest in peace my friend.
John White
Work
July 1, 2021
We send most sincere condolences to Lynda and family, a beautiful tribute to your loved one Gary. May Our Lord bless you with His peace, comfort & healing. We are thinking of you.
Gail & Jerry Orr
Friend
July 1, 2021
My most heartfelt condolences. The world lost such an amazing spirit. He will ge greatly missed.
Ruth Martin
Friend
July 1, 2021
Very sorry for your loss Linda, Mike and Bethany. You will be in our prayers and great memories. We will miss you G-Man.
Jeff & Val McQuarrie
Work
July 1, 2021
Lynda Michael and Bethany, I´m so saddened to learn of Gary´s passing. He was a great family man and friend. My thoughts are with you during this difficult time, He will be missed by all.
Dave Holdway
Friend
July 1, 2021
My most sincere condolences in your loss. I knew Gary through business. We enjoyed some excellent times together. He always spoke of his family in the best way.
Jeff Davis - Huntsville AL
Work
June 30, 2021
Linda, Mike & Bethany... I am so sorry for your loss. The butt box out in the obituary truly is a classic!!! Hitchcock Road memories forever
Karyn Fortier
June 30, 2021
