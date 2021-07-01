Gary David SheridanAugust 23, 1953 - June 28, 2021Full of life and always ready for adventure, Gary David Sheridan passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family in Granite Falls, Monday, June 28, 2021.Gary was the third of four sons born to Joan and John Sheridan, Aug. 23, 1953, in Jersey City, N.J. Although he was diagnosed with Stage 4 melanoma in 2017, he fought and lived every day fueled by his ardent faith, passion for fun, and his deep love and commitment to his wife of 47 years, Lynda; his children, Michael and Bethany; and his grandchildren, Della Mae and Coretta Lea Joan.Gary (aka "Gadzooks," "G-man," or "Gameboy") recently retired from Trumpf Inc. after a 40 year-long career. He travelled extensively with multiple and frequent trips to Europe. He also visited Japan, Brazil, Korea, Australia, Alaska, and others.He was a tireless competitor, who loved playing and watching games of all types, including wiffle ball, Christmas scavenger hunts, flashlight tag (trespassing once or twice), and basketball. Gary attended a World Series game in 1988 to watch the Yankees sweep the Padres, as well as NY Giants football, and countless Sixers / "Saltlicks" and Yankees / "Red Sucks" games. He coached multiple teams but was best remembered for his stint as head coach of his Bethany's basketball team where his motto was "the only reason you have a butt is to box out."Starting with his first date with Lynda at a 1970 Derek and the Dominoes concert and continuing to his last days, Gary constantly sought out live music — calling out requests for Roadhouse Blues or dancing with Bethany to Brown Eyed Girl.Without pretension, Gary loved to share his appreciation of his favorite vintage (1997) Napa Cabs and other libations with all. He was a true entertainer known for his stories, including his favorite Irish jokes involving a Guinness drinking fly and Paddy's adventures.He is survived by his loving wife, Lynda; his brothers, Marc (Melissa), Mike (Lori), and Glenn (Lori Beth); two children, Michael and Bethany; Michael's wife, Robyn; two grandchildren, Della Mae and Coretta Lea Joan; nieces and nephews, Adam (Leslie), Adrienne (Dan), and Danielle (Justin) Jonathan; grandnephews, Damian, Max, Caleb, Lucas, and Connor; and his dear community of friends and extended family.He will be dearly missed.The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, July 3, at Mackie Funeral Service in Granite Falls. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 3, in the Chapel of Mackie Funeral Service, with Father Ed Sheridan officiating.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Hickory Community Theater.Mackie Funeral Service