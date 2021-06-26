Menu
Gary Wayne Sigmon
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Gary Wayne Sigmon

June 24, 1936 - June 25, 2021

Gary Wayne Sigmon, 85, of Hickory, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Newton, after a period of declining health.

A service to celebrate Gary's life will be held Sunday, June 27, at 3 p.m., at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Conover. The Rev. Scott Bollinger will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, prior to the service.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
1:45p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Mt. Zion Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall
NC
Jun
27
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Mt. Zion Lutheran Church
Conover, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
