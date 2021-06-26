Gary Wayne SigmonJune 24, 1936 - June 25, 2021Gary Wayne Sigmon, 85, of Hickory, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Newton, after a period of declining health.A service to celebrate Gary's life will be held Sunday, June 27, at 3 p.m., at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Conover. The Rev. Scott Bollinger will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, prior to the service.