Gary Erwin SmithNovember 26, 1960 -September 12, 2021Gary Erwin Smith, 60, of Granite Falls, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.He was born Nov. 26, 1960, in Caldwell County, to the late Paul E. Smith and Jonie Catherine Smith.He is survived by a robust, thankful family: brother, Paul E. "Buck" Smith and wife, Denise, of Lenoir; sister, Diana Vick of Tega Cay, S.C.; daughter, Ashley Pennell and husband, Matt, of Granite Falls; daughter, Emma Smith of Lenoir; nephews, Dusty Smith, Dana Smith and Chris Greene; granddaughters, Meredith Pennell and Zada Townsend; his faithful dog, Pippa; his extended Catawba Valley Medical Center family, adopted in heart through circumstance; and finally his wife, Diane, faithful in every vow for nearly 28 years.God met the family's every need by allowing them to surround Gary as he passed. It is Diane's solemn honor and consolation to have been holding Gary's feet at the precise moment God gently took his hand and led him Home.One might imagine Gary waiting patiently in line at the entrance to Heaven, quiet and timid. But that wasn't Gary. All who knew and loved him know that he crossed into Heaven in flip-flops, Panama Jack hat, and sunglasses all while tapping out some slick little rhythm on the Pearly Gates.A celebration of Gary's Life will be held Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary of Mountain Grove Church. Social distancing and masks are recommended for all in attendance. The family will not host a public visitation, preferring contact via phone at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to The Guardians Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, of which Gary was a member.