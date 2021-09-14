Menu
Gary Erwin Smith
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
35 Duke St
Granite Falls, NC
Gary Erwin Smith

November 26, 1960 -

September 12, 2021

Gary Erwin Smith, 60, of Granite Falls, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

He was born Nov. 26, 1960, in Caldwell County, to the late Paul E. Smith and Jonie Catherine Smith.

He is survived by a robust, thankful family: brother, Paul E. "Buck" Smith and wife, Denise, of Lenoir; sister, Diana Vick of Tega Cay, S.C.; daughter, Ashley Pennell and husband, Matt, of Granite Falls; daughter, Emma Smith of Lenoir; nephews, Dusty Smith, Dana Smith and Chris Greene; granddaughters, Meredith Pennell and Zada Townsend; his faithful dog, Pippa; his extended Catawba Valley Medical Center family, adopted in heart through circumstance; and finally his wife, Diane, faithful in every vow for nearly 28 years.

God met the family's every need by allowing them to surround Gary as he passed. It is Diane's solemn honor and consolation to have been holding Gary's feet at the precise moment God gently took his hand and led him Home.

One might imagine Gary waiting patiently in line at the entrance to Heaven, quiet and timid. But that wasn't Gary. All who knew and loved him know that he crossed into Heaven in flip-flops, Panama Jack hat, and sunglasses all while tapping out some slick little rhythm on the Pearly Gates.

A celebration of Gary's Life will be held Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary of Mountain Grove Church. Social distancing and masks are recommended for all in attendance. The family will not host a public visitation, preferring contact via phone at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to The Guardians Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, of which Gary was a member.

www.mackiefh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Mountain Grove Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Dianne and family, I worked with Gary at Catawba, and although I didn't know him very well, one thing I can say is he was always smiling! He is surely missed! Praying for you and your family
Nicole Gladden
Work
September 19, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of the death of your husband. I was hoping and praying he could overcome his illness. I prayed for him every afternoon at 7:00 along with your family, friends and employees of CVMC. I was touched to see all of you together in front of the hospital praying for him. I wanted to join you but my visiting hours changed from 6 to 7 to 3 to 4. I know, as a believer, God heard your prayers and will be with you during your grief. Love!
Sharon Coley
September 16, 2021
Sending prayers of peace to all those who Gary cherished, family & friends. Gary's smile, laughter and kindness ARE MISSED at CVMC. Such a fine man and gentleman! Love, Ginger
Ginger Biggerstaff
Work
September 15, 2021
To the family we love you and are praying for you. Diane we are sending love and prayers. Gary we will miss your caring and giving to all. Much love to you!
Richard and Linda
Friend
September 15, 2021
I´m going to miss my buddy. We always picked with each other. The family has my sincere condolences.
Brandy Mitchell
September 14, 2021
We were so sorry to hear that Gary had passed away. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Jeff and Tricia Smith
September 14, 2021
