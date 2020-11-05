Gary Wayne GarrettJanuary 18, 1948 - November 1, 2020Gary Wayne Garrett, 78, of Newton, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.Gary was born Jan. 18, 1948, to the late Herman Garrett and Bonlon Biggs Garrett in Hickory.Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Stephen Garrett, Sr. and Douglas Garrett; twin brother, Dewayne Garrett; sisters, Evelyn, Joan, Peggy, Marie and May Ellen, and grandchildren, Stephen Garrett Jr. and Tiffany Williams.A gathering of friends will be held at Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home in Newton Thursday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home