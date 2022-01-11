Gayle Caldwell JarrettGayle Caldwell Jarrett, 83, was born Aug. 10, 1938, in Philadelphia, Pa., to Everette Marion Caldwell and Verlie Waters Caldwell. After a brief period in Pennsylvania, the family moved to Spartanburg, S.C., where they remained until 1950, before moving to Hickory, so her father could get his teaching degree. In 1952, the family moved to the Balls Creek community where they remained. She was married to Albert Sterling Jarrett June 9, 1957.Gayle graduated in 1956, from Bandys High School, where she was a cheerleader. She attended Lenoir Rhyne College graduating in 1960 with a BS degree in Biology. While at LR she was a member of the Chi Beta Phi honorary science fraternity. Upon graduation she joined the faculty of Bunker Hill High School where she remained for 30 years. Gayle loved teaching and loved her students.She was preceded in death by her parents, Everette and Verlie Caldwell; her husband, Albert Sterling Jarrett; twin brothers, Larry Ray and Harry Kay Caldwell; oldest son, Michael Allen Jarrett; and grandson, Tyler Jarrett.Gayle is survived by two sons, Kenneth Lynn Jarrett and wife, Cathy Carter Jarrett, of Maiden, Donald Ray Jarrett and wife, Robyn Summitt Jarrett, of Newton; two grandsons, Kory Lee Jarrett and wife, Kristin Wike Jarrett, of Statesville, Taner Allen Jarrett and wife, Hollie Rae Jarrett, of Lincolnton; granddaughter, Casey Regan Jarrett of Maiden; and five great-grandchildren, Jackson Jarrett, Hunter Jarrett, Brooklyn Jarrett, and Colt Jarrett and Avis Jarrett.Gayle was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Startown.The funeral service will be held Thursday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m., at Saint Paul Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Ralph Kraft officiating. The family requests all who attend the service wear a mask. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at the church, prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 3761 Startown Rd., Newton, NC 28658.Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Maiden