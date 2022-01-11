Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gayle Caldwell Jarrett
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Bandys High SchoolBunker Hill High School
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC
Gayle Caldwell Jarrett

Gayle Caldwell Jarrett, 83, was born Aug. 10, 1938, in Philadelphia, Pa., to Everette Marion Caldwell and Verlie Waters Caldwell. After a brief period in Pennsylvania, the family moved to Spartanburg, S.C., where they remained until 1950, before moving to Hickory, so her father could get his teaching degree. In 1952, the family moved to the Balls Creek community where they remained. She was married to Albert Sterling Jarrett June 9, 1957.

Gayle graduated in 1956, from Bandys High School, where she was a cheerleader. She attended Lenoir Rhyne College graduating in 1960 with a BS degree in Biology. While at LR she was a member of the Chi Beta Phi honorary science fraternity. Upon graduation she joined the faculty of Bunker Hill High School where she remained for 30 years. Gayle loved teaching and loved her students.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Everette and Verlie Caldwell; her husband, Albert Sterling Jarrett; twin brothers, Larry Ray and Harry Kay Caldwell; oldest son, Michael Allen Jarrett; and grandson, Tyler Jarrett.

Gayle is survived by two sons, Kenneth Lynn Jarrett and wife, Cathy Carter Jarrett, of Maiden, Donald Ray Jarrett and wife, Robyn Summitt Jarrett, of Newton; two grandsons, Kory Lee Jarrett and wife, Kristin Wike Jarrett, of Statesville, Taner Allen Jarrett and wife, Hollie Rae Jarrett, of Lincolnton; granddaughter, Casey Regan Jarrett of Maiden; and five great-grandchildren, Jackson Jarrett, Hunter Jarrett, Brooklyn Jarrett, and Colt Jarrett and Avis Jarrett.

Gayle was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Startown.

The funeral service will be held Thursday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m., at Saint Paul Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Ralph Kraft officiating. The family requests all who attend the service wear a mask. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at the church, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 3761 Startown Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Maiden

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Saint Paul Lutheran Church
NC
Jan
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Saint Paul Lutheran Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
So sorry for your loss she was a wonderful teacher.
Maria Rinehardt
School
January 20, 2022
Remembering Gail as a Friend and Fellow Cheerleader at Bandys High... She will be missed....
Sylvia Fisher Cannon
School
January 14, 2022
The Jarrett family is in our hearts and prayers. Gayle was one of our dearest friends. She never met a stranger and always welcomed everyone to her home. We spent many happy times with her and the family. We will love her forever and never forget her kindness.
Doug & Barb Wills
Friend
January 13, 2022
One of my most favorite teachers! She was such a positive influence and wonderful mentor to so many students over the years. She will be dearly missed!!
Melissa Berry
School
January 11, 2022
I am saddened to learn of Gayle's passing. She was the highlight of my years at Bunker Hill. Our community is diminished by her death.
Norris McLaughlin
Friend
January 11, 2022
I am so saddened to see this. On Sundays, you could count on Mrs. Jarrett to stop along the pews and check with some of the members, giving hugs and kisses. Her sense of humor and those moments are certainly going to be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with the Jarrett family.
Becky McNeil
January 11, 2022
Mrs. Jarrett was one of my favorite teachers at Bunker Hill. She was a wonderful teacher and a mentor to many of us. Mrs. Jarrett was a teacher that Made a Difference in so many lives. My thoughts and prayers are with the family
Jane Wike Echerd
School
January 11, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Gayle's passing. She was one the the greatest teacher and friend. She attended our class reunions . Prayers to her family and friends
Gary (Butch) Cook
School
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results