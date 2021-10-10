The Rev. Gene W. BruceNovember 8, 1942 - April 6, 2020The Rev. Gene W. Bruce, 77, of Salisbury, passed away April 6, 2020, at his residence.Born in Rowan County, Nov. 8, 1942, he was the son of the late Lillian Jacobs Bruce and Armond Glenn Bruce. Pastor Bruce, as he was known, was a 1961 graduate of East Rowan High School. He graduated with an A.B. in Sociology from Lenoir-Rhyne College in 1965, and a Master of Divinity from the Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary in 1969. He was ordained June 1, 1969, by the North Carolina Synod. Pastor Bruce served at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Crouse, from 1969 to 1974; Grace Lutheran Church in Newton, from 1974 to 1992; St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Salisbury, from 1992 to 2002; Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church and Sharon Lutheran Church in Statesville from 2002 to 2009; Interim Pastor at Amity Lutheran Church in Cleveland from 2009 to 2020. He served as chaplain at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury and was recognized in 2019 for 50 years of ordained ministry with the ELCA.Pastor Bruce also served as chaplain of the West Iredell Fire Department during his time in Statesville. Pastor Bruce served as Protestant Chaplain at Philmont Boy Scout Ranch for the summers of 1978 to 1979; Protestant Chaplain for four National Boy Scout Jamborees, 1977, 1981, 1985, 1989; Lutheran Outdoor Ministries Board of North Carolina Synod; Lamb Award and the Silver Beaver Award by Boy Scouts of America, 1988, 1989. He received the Lenoir-Rhyne Alumni Distinguished Service Award in 1989 and the Catawba County Distinguished Public Service Award in 1992. Pastor Bruce served as president of the Eastern Catawba County Cooperative Christian Ministry; president, Catawba County Heart Association; president, Catawba County Council on Aging; president, Aging Advisory Council, Unifour Council of Governments; president, Adult Life Programs, Catawba County. He was a member of the Catawba Memorial Hospital Chaplaincy Committee and the Catawba County Nursing and Domiciliary Home Community Advisory Committee. Pastor Bruce served on the Board of Trustees for Lutheran Services for the Aging, currently Lutheran Services Carolinas, from 2004 to 2007. He also served on the reunion committee for East Rowan High School and was the student body president of East Rowan High School. Pastor Bruce was known to break out in song at any given time and was dubbed, "The Singing Chaplain" at Trinity Oaks, often singing hymns or Christmas Carols all year long. It was not uncommon for him to interrupt his sermons with parts of a hymn or song that applied to the message. His joy was contagious and his love for people genuine. An avid Tarheel and Atlanta Braves fan, Pastor Bruce enjoyed watching sports on television and attended games, but especially enjoyed attending ball games of children and young adults in his congregations. He enjoyed travelling and visited every state in the nation with his wife, Pat when she was alive and then with his companion Jackie. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Moore Bruce; brothers, Robert Bruce, the Rev. Jimmy Bruce, and Donald Bruce; and brother-in-law, Arnold Young.Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, David Bruce of Conover, and Daniel Bruce (Erin) of Fairfield, Conn.; daughter, Elizabeth Bruce (Brian Patton) of Hickory; brothers, John Bruce (Ann) of Salisbury, and Darvin Bruce (Lillian) of Greensboro; companion, Jacqulaine Stutts of Catawba; sisters-in-law, Betty Young of Newport News, Va., and Sue Bruce of Salisbury.A celebration of life will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Faith, Sunday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Rob Crawford officiating. Masks are strongly encouraged.Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 669, Faith, NC 28041 or Amity Lutheran Church, 1367 Ostwalt Amity Rd., Cleveland, NC 27013.Lyerly Funeral Home