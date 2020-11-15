Menu
Search
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gene Dotson
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Gene Dotson

January 20, 1932 - November 12, 2020

Lawrence Eugene "Gene" Dotson, 88, of Conover, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Jan. 20, 1932, in Ritchie County, W.Va., to the late William Fred Dotson and Hildred Lamm Dotson. Gene was a member of Sattes Presbyterian Church in Nitro, W.Va., and a U.S. Navy veteran serving in the Korean War. He was a member of Dixielanders Motorhome Club, American Legion Post 16 in Newton, and IOOF Lifetime in West Virginia.

Gene enjoyed traveling and restoring automobiles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Albert Dotson; and sister, Caroline Dotson Beam.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 67 years, Joan Wilson Dotson of the home; sons, J.D. Dotson and wife, Jill, of Sherrills Ford and Jeffry Forest Dotson and wife, Koni, of Cherryville; grandchildren, William Andrew Dotson, Thomas Eugene Dotson, Amber Voronov, and Laura Dotson; great-grandchildren, Alice Dotson and Aiden Voronov.

The Dotson family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, 750 3rd Ave. Pl. SE, Hickory, NC 28601; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.