Gene Douglas PetersonJanuary 22, 1953 - September 26, 2020Gene Douglas Peterson, 67, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center.Born Jan. 22, 1953, in Burke County, he was the son of the late Pervis Peterson and Louise Rutherford Peterson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Peterson Tracy, Lucille Peterson; and a brother, Guy Edward Peterson.He is survived by his girlfriend, Loretta Powell of the home; nieces, Tammy Tracy of Morganton and Barbara Tracy of Morganton; and nephews, Reggie Tracy Jr. of Conover and Douglas Edward Peterson of Hickory.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, at Bass-Smith Funeral Home Chapel.