Gene Douglas Peterson
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
Gene Douglas Peterson

January 22, 1953 - September 26, 2020

Gene Douglas Peterson, 67, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Born Jan. 22, 1953, in Burke County, he was the son of the late Pervis Peterson and Louise Rutherford Peterson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Peterson Tracy, Lucille Peterson; and a brother, Guy Edward Peterson.

He is survived by his girlfriend, Loretta Powell of the home; nieces, Tammy Tracy of Morganton and Barbara Tracy of Morganton; and nephews, Reggie Tracy Jr. of Conover and Douglas Edward Peterson of Hickory.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, at Bass-Smith Funeral Home Chapel.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 28, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
