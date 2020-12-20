Gene Dennis WrightMarch 15, 1943 - December 17, 2020Gene Dennis Wright, 77, of Conover, passed away at home on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.Gene was born in Norfolk, Va., March 15, 1943, to the late Simeon Quince and Edna Garrett Wright. After the war, the family moved back to North Carolina and then to the Hickory area, where he lived the rest of his life. A 1961 graduate of Hickory High School, Gene was drafted and served in a helicopter unit in Vietnam.After his service, he came home, attended CVCC and obtained his General Contractors license. He began building custom homes in the Hickory area and became an active member of the newly formed Home Builders Association of Hickory-Catawba Valley. He served this organization in many capacities, including president in 1984. He was named Hickory-Catawba Valley Home Builder of the Year in 1980 and 1983. In 1995, Gene was named a National Director for the N.A.H.B. and traveled the country for them. In 2008, he became a Life National Director for the N.A.H.B.Gene and his wife, Luana, loved traveling, visiting all 50 states and 37 countries. He loved his wife; dog, Bella; and his family and will be remembered for always being there when they needed him.Gene is survived by his wife, Luana; children, Gina Bartasi (Marc), Tina Powell (Mark), Jonathan Wright, Katie Mitchell (Mark), Matt Amstutz (Michele), Brad Amstutz (Demetra); 10 grandchildren, Luke and Ryan Bartasi, Marin and Marisa Powell, Daisy Wright, J.D. and William Everett, Evan and Aidan Amstutz, and Katelyn Amstutz Forster (Duncan); and sisters, Ruth Little, JoAn Moore, Doris Curry, and Linda Martin (John).A celebration of life will be held at a later time.Memorials may be made to Catawba County Humane Society; or the Hickory Soup Kitchen.