George Wilson Allred
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC
George Wilson Allred

September 25, 1938

- September 19, 2021

George Wilson Allred, 82, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born Sept. 25, 1938, in Richmond County, the son of the late George Haywood Allred and Lila Mae Comer Allred. He was a member of Clinton Tabernacle AME Zion Church and prior to his retirement, an operator at Carolina Solvent Co.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Carlton; four brothers; and two sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gloria Milligan Allred; son, Shea Allred of Hickory; daughter, Texie Largent and husband, Ricky, of Valdese; brother, Lorenzo Allred; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, in Burke Mortuary Chapel-Newton, with Dr. Anthony Freeman officiating, assisted by Elder E.D. Tyler. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
11:00a.m.
NC
Oct
2
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue P.O. Box 1449, Newton, NC
Oct
2
Burial
Catawba Memorial Park
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences and prayers goes out to the family of George Allred. Glad I had the pleasure of meeting him and GLORIA when I was growing up when he worked at Spot´s store in Hickory. Sorry for your loss.
VICKIE GIBSON
September 30, 2021
To the family of George Wilson Allred: Our thoughts, prayers, and sympathy are with you on this sad occasion. You have a special place in our heart, Gloria, and we hope you'll call us if there's any way we can help. Please convey our loving regards and warm wishes to your family. God's continual blessings, Mrs. Coleen Lawrence Derr, Ponetta "Jumpie" Hull, & Family
Ponetta M Hull
September 28, 2021
