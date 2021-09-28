George Wilson AllredSeptember 25, 1938- September 19, 2021George Wilson Allred, 82, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.He was born Sept. 25, 1938, in Richmond County, the son of the late George Haywood Allred and Lila Mae Comer Allred. He was a member of Clinton Tabernacle AME Zion Church and prior to his retirement, an operator at Carolina Solvent Co.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Carlton; four brothers; and two sisters.He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gloria Milligan Allred; son, Shea Allred of Hickory; daughter, Texie Largent and husband, Ricky, of Valdese; brother, Lorenzo Allred; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, in Burke Mortuary Chapel-Newton, with Dr. Anthony Freeman officiating, assisted by Elder E.D. Tyler. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Newton