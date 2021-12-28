Menu
George Allen Arrowood
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
George Allen Arrowood

December 13, 1948 - December 23, 2021

George Allen Arrowood, 73, passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at his residence.

He was born Dec. 13, 1948, to the late George W. Arrowood and Cathryne Deitz Arrowood, in Catawba County. Allen was a member of St. Paul's Reformed Church. He was also a U.S. Army veteran.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Abernathy; daughter, Christy Armstrong and husband, Eric; great-grandson, George Mac Armstrong; and brother, David Arrowood.

Survivors include his grandchildren, Eric Armstrong and wife, Stacey, George Armstrong, Brittany Armstrong; great-grandchildren, Marie Armstrong, Alice Armstrong, Chase Davis; brother, Kenneth Arrowood and wife, Becky, of Claremont; sister, Patricia Burgin; special friends, David and Gina Shuler; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 11 a.m., at St. Paul's Reformed Church. Pastor Rob Helton will be officiating the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Reformed Church, 3562 Startown Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
St. Paul's Reformed Church
NC
