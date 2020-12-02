George Cole
January 11, 1948 - November 29, 2020
George Wilson "The Indian" Cole, 72, of Vale, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.
He was born Jan. 11, 1948, in Catawba County, to the late Arlee and Dorothy Price Cole.
George retired from the trucking industry after 45 years of service and loved animals.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Mike Cole and Kenneth Cole; sisters, Ann Cole and Patsy Moore; and brother-in-law, Danny Moore.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 20 years, Belinda "BJ" Jones Cole of the home; brothers-in-law, Bruce Jones of Newton, Berry Jones of Newton and Steve Jones of Bethlehem; sister-in-law, Jan Roberts and husband, Mike, of Hickory; one granddaughter; and nephew, Stacy Mathis.
A memorial service to celebrate George's life will be held Thursday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16 in Newton. The Rev. Tim Shook will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603 or to the American Cancer Society
, 1901 Brunswick Ave. #100, Charlotte, NC 28207.www.bennettfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 2, 2020.