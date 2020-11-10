George Ray PopeJune 10, 1927 - November 8, 2020George Ray Pope, 93, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Brian Center Viewmont.He was born in Catawba County, June 10, 1927, and was the son of the late George Raymond and Alice Annie Little Pope. George was a retired United States Postal Service employee and a World War II Army veteran.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Eckard Pope; sisters, Hilma Deal and Mildred Deal; and brother, Elbert Pope.He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Atwater and husband, Tom, of Hickory; son, Michael Pope and wife, Melissa, of Connelly Springs; grandchildren, Chris Atwater of Clearwater, Fla., Lindsay Atwater of Taylorsville, Matthew Pope of Raleigh and Markus Pope of Connelly Springs.Mr. Pope will lie-in-state Saturday, Nov. 14, from 1 to 5 p.m., in the Chapel of Hickory Funeral Home.A private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Vicar Denise Henry and Deacon Liz Fox will be officiating the service.Memorials may be made to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2780 N Center St., Hickory, NC 28601.Hickory Funeral Home