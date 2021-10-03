My deepest condolences to the Scott Family. As a member of the Washington Forest Family. My heart goes out to each of you. Heaven has gained a jack of all trades. I remember while playing in the Forest one day. I look up and see this Bicycle, that looked like no bicycle I had never seen before. George was ''Proudly'' riding it he was definitely thinking out the box. When he built this bike piece by piece. I can say it was surely a George Scott Original. This is one of many memories I have of George. He will forever be in our hearts as he has left us, with so many everlasting memories. So until we see each other again ride high my Dearest Friend!! To the family I hope this memory I shared will bring you joy as you celebrate a life well lived. Sending Prayers Of Strength God Bless..

Annette Watkins Friend October 4, 2021