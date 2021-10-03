George B. Scott of Red Springs, formerly of Hickory, transitioned Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
A celebration of life will be held at St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church, Sunday, Oct. 10, from 2 to 3 p.m. A receiving of friends and family will be held at the home of Richard and Martha Hoover, 927 8th Ave. Cir. SE in Hickory.
Published by Hickory Daily Record from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2021.
I send my deepest Condolences to the Scott family. I never really got to meet none of his people in person but he sure enjoyed talking about his family as to how they raised him coming up. I met George a couple of years ago and I must admit. If you had to describe someone as a real friend he fell right into that category. I will always cherish the good time we had and you will forever be a good friend in my heart. Life can be so surprising but I was glad I got to enjoy a piece of life with you. Fly High my good friend and watch over us. Love Always Travis Mclaurin...
Travis Mclaurin
Friend
October 6, 2021
Many prayers coming that the Lord will grant peace to your family. I was a school friend of Arthur and I always thought that everyone in your family was so kind. One time your family pulled up behind me on a hill. I had a straight drive car and just learning how to drive it but was struggling to go without backing into your car. Arthur jumped out of the car. Ran up and drove me and my friend to her home while y´all followed. That was about 45 years ago and I have never forgot it. God bless each of you and He will be with you during this sad time of loss.
Julie (Johnson) Yount
Friend
October 5, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Scott Family. As a member of the Washington Forest Family. My heart goes out to each of you. Heaven has gained a jack of all trades. I remember while playing in the Forest one day. I look up and see this Bicycle, that looked like no bicycle I had never seen before. George was ''Proudly'' riding it he was definitely thinking out the box. When he built this bike piece by piece. I can say it was surely a George Scott Original. This is one of many memories I have of George. He will forever be in our hearts as he has left us, with so many everlasting memories. So until we see each other again ride high my Dearest Friend!! To the family I hope this memory I shared will bring you joy as you celebrate a life well lived. Sending Prayers Of Strength God Bless..
Annette Watkins
Friend
October 4, 2021
Our sympathy goes out to you for your loss.
Sadie Mintz Cunningham
October 4, 2021
To the Family of George B. Scott:
Our thoughts, prayers, and sympathy are with you on this sad occasion. We know how close you were to George, and recall many loving and humorous comments about him. He was a kind man, blessed with a fine family.
Our family joins me in sending you love and warm wishes regarding the loss of your loved one "Our Earthly loss...Heaven's glorious gain!"
God's continual blessings,
Mrs. Coleen Derr, Ponetta "Jumpie" Hull, Zachary Derr, Broderick Derr, Tonita Derr Dawkins, Jerome, Inga, Tabith, Sage & Family