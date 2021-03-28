Gerry was a "Giant with a Lamb´s Heart" to those that knew him well! I first met Gerry as a student of mine at Catawba Valley Technical Institute ( CVCC or CVTI) upon his return from Vietnam in the early 1970s. Once you met " Boats" you never forgot him. He was honest, soft hearted, outgoing, patriotic, generous, giving, fun loving, a friend that would die for you , a true supporter of veterans & CVCC-alumni, faculty, students, etc. He was a great leader that spearheaded the CVCC Guy Hollar Scholarship Golf Tournament along with Mary Reynolds & others and so many other things too numerous to mention. His rendition of " Welcome Home" still brings tears to my eyes! We stayed in touch for over 30 years even though we both moved around some in the Turfgrass, Horticulture and Military Fields. I remember when he moved back to Hickory & was helping take care of his Dad, a WWII Vet. We had both he & his Dad booked to take an "Honor Flight" out of Myrtle Beach, SC. Gerry called me 10 days before the Honor Flight & said his Dad had gained his wings & taken an "Angel Flight" instead! Well Gerry, glad you got your wings & took an " Angel Flight" , as well. I´ll bet you & your Dad are celebrating together now! In my mind, you were a Giant when you returned from Vietnam, became a CVCC Graduate, developed into one of the Greatest Turfgrass Equipment & Sod Sales Representatives for Southern Turf Nurseries, Toro & John Deere, became the President of The Florida Turfgrass Association, moved back to Hickory in order to help with your Dad, became Successful as a Real Estate Salesman, spearheaded many VA Events and charity events and was Selected as the Outstanding CVCC Alumni in 2019. Buddy, I already miss you Soooo Much!!! Few people knew of our many private conversations & moments. My life has been better because of you!!! I will end this the same way we always ended our conversations -" Love You Brother"!

Harry DuBose March 27, 2021