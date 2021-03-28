Menu
Gerald Millholen
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
Gerald Millholen

April 6, 1947 - March 18, 2021

Gerald Stanley "Boats" Millholen, 73, of Hickory, died Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Newton.

He was born April 6, 1947, in Fort Collins, Colo., to the late Gale Wesley Millholen and Mary Jean Gauger Millholen.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Michele Millholen; brother, Bill Millholen and wife, Jane; daughters, Victoria Policke and husband, Paul, and Jeanette Ark and husband, Dave; grandchildren, Chloë Barnette and husband, Steve, Noah Policke, Luke Policke, Weber Ark, and Ben Ark; great-grandsons, Brecken Barnette and Brody Barnette; nephew, David Millholen and wife, Amy; niece, India Millholen; and his feisty poodle, Masie.

A St. Stephens High School and Catawba Valley Community College graduate, Gerald was a proud U.S. Navy veteran, who served aboard the USS New Jersey (BB-62) during the Vietnam War.

After settling in DeLand, Fla., with his former wife, Linda, he developed a career in turf-grass management and real estate, serving as president of the Florida Turf-grass Association before returning to Hickory in 2006. He enjoyed being an active member of American Legion Post 544 and the Marine Corps League Catawba Valley Detachment 1163, served as volunteer general manager of the Hickory Aviation Museum "A-Team," and rode the backroads of the Blue Ridge on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Friends are invited to join Gerald's family in celebrating his life during an outdoor service at the Hickory Aviation Museum Saturday, April 3, at 5 p.m. The family requests attendees wear face coverings. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 544. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held indoors and limited to family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Sabre Society of North Carolina/Hickory Aviation Museum, 3101 9th Ave. Dr. NW, Hickory, NC 28601.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Hickory Aviation Museum
3101 9th Avenue Drive NW, Hickory, NC
Dear Millholen Family, Just received word today from a mutual friend in Florida about Gerry. What a shock to hear the news. I first met Gerry in 1985 when I was getting my start in the turf business. We had many discussions at his office and at his home in Deland solving all the world problems. Serving with Gerry on the FTGA board was a special time. He was a great mentor to me. Gerry made lifelong friends wherever he went. He was highly active throughout his turf career in Florida and was incredibly supportive of FGCSA and the local chapters. He enjoyed showing off his golf skills at all the events. Gerry and I played in many golf scramble events together and had lots of laughs- he would always provide our group with great stories. We will all miss you Gerry and know your family will keep your memory ongoing. RIP. Fly high my old buddy. Jay McCord Jacksonville, FL
Jay McCord
May 18, 2021
Gerry, May God Bless you. It has been many years since we last saw each other but your turf and golf friends in Florida still remember you.
Scott Bell
April 26, 2021
We knew him as (Boats) he was a good neighbor to us we became more than neighbor´s we were friends he helped us and we helped him. He had many talks with Tommy and I our (boys) Kyle,Zack enjoyed his talks about his time in the Army. He was a good man and we will miss him..So sorry for your loss and Praying for the family.
Tommy and Connie Sigmon
March 31, 2021
What can I say, he was a dear friend and a great patriot. The world is poorer without him, my world is poorer without him and Heaven really gained one of the very best. My love and prayers to his family, my love to my family at Hickory Aviation Museum. It´s my great sorrow that I can´t be there on Saturday but he will always be in my thoughts.
Timothy Garrison TJ
March 30, 2021
Gonna miss you brother. Fly high. Tell mom and dad hello.
Greg Coley
Friend
March 30, 2021
Greg and Sharon Coley
March 30, 2021
Gerry was a "Giant with a Lamb´s Heart" to those that knew him well! I first met Gerry as a student of mine at Catawba Valley Technical Institute ( CVCC or CVTI) upon his return from Vietnam in the early 1970s. Once you met " Boats" you never forgot him. He was honest, soft hearted, outgoing, patriotic, generous, giving, fun loving, a friend that would die for you , a true supporter of veterans & CVCC-alumni, faculty, students, etc. He was a great leader that spearheaded the CVCC Guy Hollar Scholarship Golf Tournament along with Mary Reynolds & others and so many other things too numerous to mention. His rendition of " Welcome Home" still brings tears to my eyes! We stayed in touch for over 30 years even though we both moved around some in the Turfgrass, Horticulture and Military Fields. I remember when he moved back to Hickory & was helping take care of his Dad, a WWII Vet. We had both he & his Dad booked to take an "Honor Flight" out of Myrtle Beach, SC. Gerry called me 10 days before the Honor Flight & said his Dad had gained his wings & taken an "Angel Flight" instead! Well Gerry, glad you got your wings & took an " Angel Flight" , as well. I´ll bet you & your Dad are celebrating together now! In my mind, you were a Giant when you returned from Vietnam, became a CVCC Graduate, developed into one of the Greatest Turfgrass Equipment & Sod Sales Representatives for Southern Turf Nurseries, Toro & John Deere, became the President of The Florida Turfgrass Association, moved back to Hickory in order to help with your Dad, became Successful as a Real Estate Salesman, spearheaded many VA Events and charity events and was Selected as the Outstanding CVCC Alumni in 2019. Buddy, I already miss you Soooo Much!!! Few people knew of our many private conversations & moments. My life has been better because of you!!! I will end this the same way we always ended our conversations -" Love You Brother"!
Harry DuBose
March 27, 2021
