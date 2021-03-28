Gerald Millholen
April 6, 1947 - March 18, 2021
Gerald Stanley "Boats" Millholen, 73, of Hickory, died Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Newton.
He was born April 6, 1947, in Fort Collins, Colo., to the late Gale Wesley Millholen and Mary Jean Gauger Millholen.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Michele Millholen; brother, Bill Millholen and wife, Jane; daughters, Victoria Policke and husband, Paul, and Jeanette Ark and husband, Dave; grandchildren, Chloë Barnette and husband, Steve, Noah Policke, Luke Policke, Weber Ark, and Ben Ark; great-grandsons, Brecken Barnette and Brody Barnette; nephew, David Millholen and wife, Amy; niece, India Millholen; and his feisty poodle, Masie.
A St. Stephens High School and Catawba Valley Community College graduate, Gerald was a proud U.S. Navy veteran, who served aboard the USS New Jersey (BB-62) during the Vietnam War.
After settling in DeLand, Fla., with his former wife, Linda, he developed a career in turf-grass management and real estate, serving as president of the Florida Turf-grass Association before returning to Hickory in 2006. He enjoyed being an active member of American Legion Post 544 and the Marine Corps League Catawba Valley Detachment 1163, served as volunteer general manager of the Hickory Aviation Museum "A-Team," and rode the backroads of the Blue Ridge on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Friends are invited to join Gerald's family in celebrating his life during an outdoor service at the Hickory Aviation Museum Saturday, April 3, at 5 p.m. The family requests attendees wear face coverings. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 544. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held indoors and limited to family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Sabre Society of North Carolina/Hickory Aviation Museum, 3101 9th Ave. Dr. NW, Hickory, NC 28601.www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 28, 2021.