Gerald "Jerry" Paul NellenbachJune 12, 1938 - November 15, 2020Gerald "Jerry" Paul Nellenbach, 82, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Conover Nursing and Rehab.Born June 12, 1938, in North Branch, Mich., he was the son of the late Henry and Helen Horecki Nellenbach. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cristeen Norris Nellenbach; and a brother, Don Nellenbach.Jerry was the president of Affordable Housing until his retirement. An animal lover, he loved the outdoors, especially fishing with his grandchildren, spending time at the beach and Shagging.He is survived by his children, Sharon Nellenbach of Hickory, Tony Nellenbach and wife, Jenene of Claremont, Annie Nellenbach Wallace and husband, Alex, of Holden Beach; grandchildren, Holden Yancey of Hickory, Alex Roberts of Hickory, Madigan N. Gioscio and husband, Frankie, of Claremont, Ansleigh Taylor of Holden Beach and Paisley Wallace of Holden Beach; great-grandchildren, Alwren Gioscio and F.J. Gioscio, both of Claremont; a brother, Jack Nellenbach of N. Branch, Mich.; a sister, Sandra Nellenbach Chambers and husband, Ken, of N. Branch, Mich.; and a special friend, Patsy Sigmon, who he loved dearly.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 19, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Conover, with Pastor Dan Duke officiating. The family will have an informal gathering of family and friends at Sharon's home from 2 to 4 p.m., following the service. Social distancing measures and masks will be required for all services.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Conover Nursing and Rehab, 920 4th St. SW, Conover, NC 28613.The family would like to thank the staff of Conover Nursing and Rehab for Jerry's care during his time there.