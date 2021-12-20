Gilbert Stephen "Steve" OgleMarch 6, 1941 - December 18, 2021Gilbert Stephen "Steve" Ogle, 80, of Lincolnton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Novant Health-Presbyterian in Charlotte.Born March 6, 1941, he was the son of the late Robert Glen Ogle and Hazeline "Hazel" Peacock Ogle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Carolyn "Sue" Ogle, who passed away Sept. 12, 2021. He was a member of Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church in Maiden.He is survived by two daughters, Jodie Noble and husband, Raymond of Charlotte, and Elizabeth Lamb and husband, Jim of Lincolnton; granddaughter, Macie Brown of Charlotte; and three sisters, Pat Dellinger and husband, Lane of Lincolnton, Bobbie Williams and husband, Coy of Maiden, and June Lawing and husband, Jeff of Lincolnton.A graveside service will be held Monday, Dec. 20, at 2 p.m., in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Lincolnton, with the Rev. Jeremy Smathers officiating.Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.Burke Mortuary of Maiden