Gilbert Stephen "Steve" Ogle
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
1101 East Maiden Road
Maiden, NC
Gilbert Stephen "Steve" Ogle

March 6, 1941 - December 18, 2021

Gilbert Stephen "Steve" Ogle, 80, of Lincolnton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Novant Health-Presbyterian in Charlotte.

Born March 6, 1941, he was the son of the late Robert Glen Ogle and Hazeline "Hazel" Peacock Ogle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Carolyn "Sue" Ogle, who passed away Sept. 12, 2021. He was a member of Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church in Maiden.

He is survived by two daughters, Jodie Noble and husband, Raymond of Charlotte, and Elizabeth Lamb and husband, Jim of Lincolnton; granddaughter, Macie Brown of Charlotte; and three sisters, Pat Dellinger and husband, Lane of Lincolnton, Bobbie Williams and husband, Coy of Maiden, and June Lawing and husband, Jeff of Lincolnton.

A graveside service will be held Monday, Dec. 20, at 2 p.m., in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Lincolnton, with the Rev. Jeremy Smathers officiating.

Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

Burke Mortuary of Maiden

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Lincolnton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
