Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gladys Perry Holloway
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Gladys Perry Holloway

April 9, 1946 - September 30, 2021

Gladys Perry Holloway, 75, of Newton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Born in Carter County, Tenn., April 9, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Butler and Mandy Jane Perry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Brenda and Joyce Potter; brother, Roy Perry; and grandson, Joshua Holloway.

She is survived by her husband, Boyd Ray Holloway of the home; daughters, Patty Bumgarner (Wayne) of Newton, Wanda Roberts (Robert) of Brookford, and Ella Petty (Scott) of Lenoir; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three sisters; and three brothers.

A private service will held at a later date.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hickory Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hickory Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.