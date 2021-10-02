Gladys Perry HollowayApril 9, 1946 - September 30, 2021Gladys Perry Holloway, 75, of Newton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.Born in Carter County, Tenn., April 9, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Butler and Mandy Jane Perry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Brenda and Joyce Potter; brother, Roy Perry; and grandson, Joshua Holloway.She is survived by her husband, Boyd Ray Holloway of the home; daughters, Patty Bumgarner (Wayne) of Newton, Wanda Roberts (Robert) of Brookford, and Ella Petty (Scott) of Lenoir; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three sisters; and three brothers.A private service will held at a later date.Hickory Funeral Home