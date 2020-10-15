Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Glenda Shook
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
Glenda Shook

May 4, 1939 - October 13, 2020

Glenda Pope Shook, 81, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton.

She was born May 4, 1939, in Catawba County, to the late Tate William Pope and Gladys Crawford Pope.

Glenda was a member of Center United Methodist Church in Catawba, and retired from Harris Teeter Meat Department in 1999.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Ray Shook; grandson, Nathan Shook; and sisters, Phyllis Neuen and Jean Miller.

Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Kevin Joe Shook and fiancée, Robin Bowman, of Catawba and Joey Shook of Newton; daughters, Anita Campbell and husband, Lynn, of Catawba and Janet Swindle and husband, Jeff, of Mooresville; brothers, Todd Pope and wife, Rita, of Claremont and Bobby Pope and wife, Cindy, of Claremont; grandchildren, Tyre Shook, Nash Shook, Zachery Shook, Andrew Danner, and Hayden Swindle; and stepgrandchildren, Jennifer White, Bekka Swindle, Cody Swindle, and Timmy Bean

A graveside service to celebrate Glenda's life will be held Friday, Oct. 16, at 4 p.m., at Center United Methodist Church cemetery in Catawba. The Rev. John Love will officiate. The body will lie in state from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Center United Methodist Church, prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers are: Kevin Shook, Tyre Shook, Nash Shook, Zachery Shook, Andrew Danner, Michael Pope, and Hayden Swindle.

Memorials may be made to Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Rd., Catawba, NC 28609 or to the Alzheimer's Association, Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd., Ste. 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Graveside service
4:00p.m.
Center United Methodist Church Cemetery
, Catawba, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
Glenda was a sweet lady. She aways smile .I will keep your family in my prayers.
Lisa Gantt
October 15, 2020
Sorry about your mother ! I always enjoyed talking to her . She was a wonderful person . My sympathy. goes to all of your family . Suzanne [email protected] gmail.com
Suzanne Keever
October 15, 2020