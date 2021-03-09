Glenn Edwin Bush
December 9, 1942 - March 6, 2021
Glenn Edwin Bush, 78, of Newton, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Atrium Health Main Carolinas Med Center. Born December 9, 1942, he was the son of James Lewis Bush and Ruth Elizabeth.
He enjoyed woodworking and going to the ocean. A drafting teacher by vocation, he was an amateur inventor. He taught blueprint reading at CVCC, and worked as a mechanical engineer with Prodelin Corporation. He loved working on Classic cars and was a Drill Sergeant in the National Guard and Reserves. He loved watching his grandchildren play sports.
He is survived by his wife of 55 of years, Sonya, of the home; three sons, Neil Bush and wife, Deana, of Newton, Dr. Mark A. Bush husband, Brian, of Apex and Christopher Bush and wife, Margaret, of Claremont; daughter, Katie Bush of Conover; and grandchildren, Derek Bush, David Bush and Ryder Bush-Ivanko.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Bush.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 11, at the chapel of Jenkins Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association
, 401 Hawthorne Lane, Suite 110, Charlotte, NC 28204.www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 9, 2021.