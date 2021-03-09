Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Glenn Edwin Bush
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Glenn Edwin Bush

December 9, 1942 - March 6, 2021

Glenn Edwin Bush, 78, of Newton, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Atrium Health Main Carolinas Med Center. Born December 9, 1942, he was the son of James Lewis Bush and Ruth Elizabeth.

He enjoyed woodworking and going to the ocean. A drafting teacher by vocation, he was an amateur inventor. He taught blueprint reading at CVCC, and worked as a mechanical engineer with Prodelin Corporation. He loved working on Classic cars and was a Drill Sergeant in the National Guard and Reserves. He loved watching his grandchildren play sports.

He is survived by his wife of 55 of years, Sonya, of the home; three sons, Neil Bush and wife, Deana, of Newton, Dr. Mark A. Bush husband, Brian, of Apex and Christopher Bush and wife, Margaret, of Claremont; daughter, Katie Bush of Conover; and grandchildren, Derek Bush, David Bush and Ryder Bush-Ivanko.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Bush.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 11, at the chapel of Jenkins Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association, 401 Hawthorne Lane, Suite 110, Charlotte, NC 28204.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net


Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road, Newton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Sonya and family, I am so sorry to hear about Glenn´s passing. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Love and God bless.
Libby Lutz Mauney
March 9, 2021
Sonya, I am so sorry to hear of Eddies passing. You and your family are in my prayers.
Sally Sigmon
March 9, 2021
Sorry for your loss god bless
Lucy Lail
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results