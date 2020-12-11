Glenn GoodsonNovember 25, 1932 - December 9, 2020Glenn David Goodson, 88, of Maiden, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Trinity Ridge West in Hickory.Born Nov. 25, 1932, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Roscoe and Effie Williams Goodson. Glenn was a member of Living Word Church in Maiden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his son, David Goodson; four brothers; and two sisters.Left to cherish his memory his son, Kenny Goodson and wife, Sharon, of Lincolnton; daughter, Glenda Hartsoe of Maiden; eight grandchildren, Brandon Goodson and wife, Heather, of Brown Summit, Jordan Goodson and wife, Chelsea, of Maiden, Barry Hartsoe and wife, Tanya, of Conover, Jeffrey Hartsoe and wife, Ashley, of Maiden, Bridget Thompson and husband, Todd, of Maiden, Natalie Strait and husband, Scott of Maiden, Marcus Goodson and wife, Kim, of Newton and Shane and Casey Goodson of Kings Mountain; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.Funeral services will be held Sunday, Dec. 13, at 3 p.m., at Living Word Church, in Maiden with Pastor Rick Haug officiating. Glenn will lie-in-state in the church sanctuary while the family will receive friends in the Outreach Center of the church from 2 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow in Maiden City Cemetery.Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the family respectfully asks that you wear a mask.Memorials may be made to Living Word Church Building Fund.Burke Mortuary of Maiden