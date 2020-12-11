Menu
Glenn Goodson
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
1101 East Maiden Road
Maiden, NC
Glenn Goodson

November 25, 1932 - December 9, 2020

Glenn David Goodson, 88, of Maiden, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Trinity Ridge West in Hickory.

Born Nov. 25, 1932, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Roscoe and Effie Williams Goodson. Glenn was a member of Living Word Church in Maiden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his son, David Goodson; four brothers; and two sisters.

Left to cherish his memory his son, Kenny Goodson and wife, Sharon, of Lincolnton; daughter, Glenda Hartsoe of Maiden; eight grandchildren, Brandon Goodson and wife, Heather, of Brown Summit, Jordan Goodson and wife, Chelsea, of Maiden, Barry Hartsoe and wife, Tanya, of Conover, Jeffrey Hartsoe and wife, Ashley, of Maiden, Bridget Thompson and husband, Todd, of Maiden, Natalie Strait and husband, Scott of Maiden, Marcus Goodson and wife, Kim, of Newton and Shane and Casey Goodson of Kings Mountain; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, Dec. 13, at 3 p.m., at Living Word Church, in Maiden with Pastor Rick Haug officiating. Glenn will lie-in-state in the church sanctuary while the family will receive friends in the Outreach Center of the church from 2 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow in Maiden City Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the family respectfully asks that you wear a mask.

Memorials may be made to Living Word Church Building Fund.

Burke Mortuary of Maiden

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Service
2:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Living Word Church
NC
Dec
13
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Living Word Church
Maiden, NC
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Glenn was a great friend, he will be missed. He loved dancing that is how I met Pat, Glenn took me to the dance and introduced me to her. He is dancing on those golden streets of heaven. Have a grand time we will meet again. Peace and comfort to his family.
Howard/Pat Cline
December 12, 2020
I met Glenn at the CV Zodiac over 10 yrs ago. He was a very sweet man. He was always cracking jokes and making people laugh. I am so sorry to hear of his passing. He will sincerely be missed by all who knew him. God bless.
Debbie Blackburn
Friend
December 11, 2020
