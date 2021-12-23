Menu
Glenn A. Smith
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC
Glenn A. Smith

June 18, 1936 - December 18, 2021

Glenn Alfred Smith, 85, of Newton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Hickory Falls Health and Rehab in Granite Falls.

Glenn was born June 18, 1936, in Catawba County, to the late Fred Ford Smith and the late Pearl Welch Smith. He was a member of Wesley's Chapel United Methodist Church and employed at Corning for 42 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Whitener.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty Buff Smith of the home; two sons, Glenn Dale Smith of Tennessee, Jeffry Smith and wife, Karen, of Newton; two daughters, Rebecca Smith of California, Lisa Justice of Newton; two brothers, Donald Smith of Alabama, Jimmy Smith of Newton; two sisters, Rachel Heavner of Conover, Deanie Isenhour of Las Vegas, Nev.; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The funeral service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 3 p.m., at Plateau United Methodist Church, in Newton, with Pastor Peter Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Plateau United Methodist Church in Newton; or New Vision Community Church in Newton.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember Glenn Smith as a friendly, witty and generous soul. I worked with Glenn at Corning as a young engineer right out of school. I had no idea what an extruder was before being employed there. Glenn was one of the first associates on the job to mentor me and show me the ropes. I learned a lot from him and will always be grateful for his friendship.
Debbie B.
Work
December 23, 2021
