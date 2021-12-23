Glenn A. SmithJune 18, 1936 - December 18, 2021Glenn Alfred Smith, 85, of Newton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Hickory Falls Health and Rehab in Granite Falls.Glenn was born June 18, 1936, in Catawba County, to the late Fred Ford Smith and the late Pearl Welch Smith. He was a member of Wesley's Chapel United Methodist Church and employed at Corning for 42 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Whitener.He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty Buff Smith of the home; two sons, Glenn Dale Smith of Tennessee, Jeffry Smith and wife, Karen, of Newton; two daughters, Rebecca Smith of California, Lisa Justice of Newton; two brothers, Donald Smith of Alabama, Jimmy Smith of Newton; two sisters, Rachel Heavner of Conover, Deanie Isenhour of Las Vegas, Nev.; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.The funeral service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 3 p.m., at Plateau United Methodist Church, in Newton, with Pastor Peter Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Plateau United Methodist Church in Newton; or New Vision Community Church in Newton.Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton