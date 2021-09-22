Glenn Walter TeagueJune 1, 1938 - September 18, 2021Glenn Walter Teague, 83, of Granite Falls, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, with his beloved wife and children by his side.Glenn was born June 1, 1938, in Catawba County, to the late Walter Robert Teague and Lucy Howell. He was a kind, loving partner of 63 years to his wife, Jeanette, and an amazing father to their children.Those preceding him in death were his parents, a brother, and a sister.Survivors include his wife, Jeanette White Teague, of the home; daughter, Susan Church and husband, Steve; two sons, Ray Teague and wife, Mary, and Wesley Teague and wife, Elisha; grandchildren, Nathan, Dean, Stephanie, Mike, Scott, Ray Jr., Robert, Zoey, Dillan, and Maddie. He was a great-grandfather or "paw-pig" to Zack, Noah, Matthew, Kaylee, Brie, Paisley, Liam, Kinley, Braxton, Calleigh, Callen and Daniel.A funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 24, at 4 p.m., at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church in Granite Falls, with the Rev. Gordon West, the Rev. John Barnhardt and the Rev. Kyle Lloyd officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 24, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the church, prior to the service.