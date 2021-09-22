Menu
Glenn Walter Teague
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
35 Duke St
Granite Falls, NC
Glenn Walter Teague

June 1, 1938 - September 18, 2021

Glenn Walter Teague, 83, of Granite Falls, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, with his beloved wife and children by his side.

Glenn was born June 1, 1938, in Catawba County, to the late Walter Robert Teague and Lucy Howell. He was a kind, loving partner of 63 years to his wife, Jeanette, and an amazing father to their children.

Those preceding him in death were his parents, a brother, and a sister.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanette White Teague, of the home; daughter, Susan Church and husband, Steve; two sons, Ray Teague and wife, Mary, and Wesley Teague and wife, Elisha; grandchildren, Nathan, Dean, Stephanie, Mike, Scott, Ray Jr., Robert, Zoey, Dillan, and Maddie. He was a great-grandfather or "paw-pig" to Zack, Noah, Matthew, Kaylee, Brie, Paisley, Liam, Kinley, Braxton, Calleigh, Callen and Daniel.

A funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 24, at 4 p.m., at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church in Granite Falls, with the Rev. Gordon West, the Rev. John Barnhardt and the Rev. Kyle Lloyd officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 24, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the church, prior to the service.

www.mackiefh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Dudley Shoals Baptist Church
Granite Falls, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.